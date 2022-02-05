“I want to come back and win like Rafa Nadal has done”

This starts now! Morning. where ever. In the hot, rainy and very complete (long straights, shorter straights, curves of all kinds) circuit of Sepangin Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. With 24 posh pilots. Nine Spaniards, seven Italians, two French, two Australians, two South Africans, one Portuguese and one Japanese. Without the mythical valentino rossi on the track, but behind the wall, directing his new team of MotoGP. And, fortunately, with the eight-time world champion Marc Marquez (Honda)fully recovered from his second episode of diplopia and on his way to having, he says, his right arm fully functional.

The World Championship for the highest category of motorcycling, on whose grid there will be 14 world championshas this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, its baptism to follow, from February 11 to 13, in the new layout of Mandalikain Indonesiaand end up making a big debut, as always, on the Qatari night of Doha, in Qatar, on March 6, in the first of the 21 grand prizes that make up the calendar (hopefully the pandemic will allow everyone to cum) and that will end in Cheste (Valencia)on November 6.

two clear favorites

After the reign of the Majorcan Joan Mir (Suzuki)tomorrow the young Frenchman crowns fabio quartararo, whom Yamaha pampers as if he were brilliant, which he is! They say that the ‘Devil’ he has been tempted this winter by all the factories, but he remains faithful to the signature of the fingerboards. They say that his great rival will be the Italian ‘Pecco’ bagnaia and his impressive Ducati ‘Desmosedici’, but they also say that the reappearance of Márquez and what is supposed to be a revolutionary Honda RC213V could complicate the conquest of the two great favorites.

The truth is that the appearance of MM93 in rehearsals that for the champion from Cervera (Lleida) were, once again, in the air, is the great news of this World Cup start. This has been the fourth winter that Márquez has not had a vacation. In 2018-19, he had surgery on his left shoulder; in 2019-20, from the right shoulder; in 2020-21, his disastrous injury to his right arm and this winter, to the recovery of his right humerus, a second episode of diplopia was added (the previous one was in 2011), which has kept him unemployed for a lot of weeks.

“I am happy, very happy, because I have completely recovered my sight”, said Márquez before traveling to Malaysia and after doing several training sessions in Ponts with a motocross Honda, in Portimao (Portugal) with a powerful RC213V Replica and other sessions with a Honda CBR600. Márquez has not been on his MotoGP Honda since he won the Emilia Romagna GP on October 24. “I am desperate to try it again, although I will have to be very careful when making contact in Sepang”.

Pamper the physique

Márquez, who hates the cold and feels happy in the heat of Kuala Lumpur, made a getaway to Granada with his group of friends and admits that his right arm feels better and better. “I already said that my priority this year will be to take care of my physique, pamper it, work on it with a very detailed program because I want to be 100%, otherwise it is impossible to compete again as I want, with my own style”.

The leader of Honda, who will share the set-up of the new Honda with his brother Àlex, Pol Espargaró and Takaaki Nakagami, assures that witnessing Rafa Nadal’s victory at the Australian Open, after many months without competing and seriously injured It has been a huge adrenaline rush. “Rafa’s victory, an example for any athlete and, of course, a benchmark for me as I am going through a very similar situation, has been a huge boost of motivation and a tremendous desire to continue fighting. And, in that sense, hopefully I can win again like he has done”.

“To be competitive, to try to win, in any sport, you not only have to have the preparation and the right weapons to do it”, added the driver from Cervera, “but the claw, the motivation and, above all, the mentality that and maintains Nadal for more than five hours, which is how long his battle with the Russian Daniil Medvedev lasted. Impressive, really. I insist, an example”.

Marquezin addition to his two colleagues at Honda, Alex Y ‘Polyccio’will be accompanied on the MotoGP grid by the couple Aleix Espargaro Y Maverick Vinales, in Aprilia, which promises to fight for the podium; by the eternal tandem of Suzuki winners, made up of look Y Alex Rins; for the brave and fearless George Martinextraordinary ‘rookie’ of 2021, always a candidate for the ‘drawer’ and the rookie and portentous Raul Fernandezat KTM.