Ibaka and his future at Clippers: “I leave it in God’s hands no matter what happens”

Serge Ibaka signed this Thursday his best game so far this season with 20 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists in the victory against the Lakers (110-111) and, after the meeting, addressed before the media his irregular presence this course in Los Angeles Clippers, a circumstance that could perhaps take him to another team before the transfer market ends.

Asked by a reporter if he would be satisfied being the Clippers’ third center (after Ivica Zubac and Isaiah Hartenstein) once the NBA market closes (February 10), Ibaka he answered first with a sigh and then reflected on what he can and cannot control.

“I leave everything in God’s hands no matter what happens,” he said. “I believe in God and all I can do is do my part: be professional, keep working, take care of my body and my mind. That’s all I can control,” he added.

Reggie Jackson’s winning basket

Ibaka had a fantastic performance tonight in the victory that the Clippers achieved “in extremis” against the Los Angeles Lakers (111-110) thanks to a basket with 4 seconds left by Reggie Jackson. The Spanish center added his 20 points with a series of 9 of 15 shots), in addition to 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks in 34 minutes starting as a starter.

After returning from his back injury that only allowed him to play 43 games last season, Ibaka he’s broken into the Clippers’ rotation erratically this season and has often been overtaken by Zubac and Hartenstein in the Angels’ inside game.

For example, Ibaka started tonight against the Lakers and last Monday against the Indiana Pacers (14 points and 11 rebounds playing 22 minutes) due to the absence of Zubac, but in the three previous Clippers games he was a reserve and did not exceed the 7 minutes on the court.

Ibaka’s contract included a buyout option after his first year that the player could have exercised to leave the Clippers.

He then decided to continue in the Los Angeles franchise, but now NBA rumors are circulating that place him out of the Clippers before the transfer deadline for this season is reached.

Your lowest numbers

Ibaka, 32, is averaging 6.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and an assist in 15.3 minutes per game, his lowest since his rookie season with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2009-10.

“I’m getting my rhythm back. I knew this was going to take a while,” Ibaka said of his performance. The center admitted that he had to adapt to the secondary role that he has had to play this year in the team led by Tyronn Lue. “It is what it is. All I can do is keep working to be ready,” he said.

In any case, Ibaka said with a smile that today was “a good victory” and stressed that the Clippers are doing a great job during the injury absences of their two stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

dvp/ea

(Photo)