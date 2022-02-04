Iberian press for Bristol Meyers Squibb

A Proyect of:



It has recently been 10 years since the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the first immunotherapy treatment to treat metastatic melanoma. A few months later, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) did too. Since then, immuno-oncology has evolved to become the treatment of choice for certain tumors, improving survival rates and the quality of life of patients.

Immuno-oncology consists of stimulate your own immune system of patients to deal with tumors. This new concept in cancer treatments has radically changed the survival expectations of thousands of patients and their families.







Milestones in a decade

Immuno-oncology began to be applied in the advanced stages of melanoma and lung cancer, and later its indications have been extended to include bladder and kidney cancer, head and neck tumors and also gastric cancer, among others. Immunotherapy has made it possible for many patients with advanced disease to benefit and remain alive for up to five years after starting treatment.

immuno-oncology does not displace classical therapies, which continue to be essential and highly effective in the treatment of many cancers, but represents yet another therapeutic tool available to oncologists. It is versatile, it can be used alone or in combination with other therapies, before and after surgery. Now its use is being extended to the management of tumors in earlier stages, when the immune system is more intact and there is a greater possibility of improving its results.

The importance of Prevention

In the fight against cancer, prevention is key. Specific, Lung cancer is the tumor that causes the most annual deaths in Europe and it is estimated that in the next 20 years its incidence will double. In Spain, more than 29,600 new cases are diagnosed each year and it causes more than 22,000 deaths. In addition, according to experts, only 25-30% of cases are diagnosed when it is possible to remove the tumor with surgery and between 50-60% of cases are detected in advanced stages. This is due, among other factors, to the fact that the symptoms appear when the tumor is in an advanced stage. According to the Thoracic Tumor Registry of the Spanish Lung Cancer Group (GECP), tobacco is the main risk factor, present in 86% of registered patients.







That is why, for the pharmaceutical Bristol Myers Squibb, it is as important to work on research to treat it as on its prevention. In its commitment to society, it has carried out different initiatives to raise awareness among the population and prevent the development of this pathology. In this sense, the pharmaceutical company and the Spanish Lung Cancer Group (GECP) launched the campaign “Bans Lung Cancer” with which they seek to make young people aware of the symptoms and risk factors of this disease and the importance of avoiding harmful habits such as tobacco, the main cause of this type of cancer.

Likewise, to create awareness among young people about the importance of protecting the skin from the effects of the sun, they have developed the campaign “Ban Melanoma. Prevent the sun from marking your skin. Sun exposure received and sunburn when we are young can mark the risk of suffering from melanoma in the future. In our country, about 6,000 new cases are detected per year and its incidence is higher in women than in men. According to the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (AEDV), only 18% of the people surveyed acknowledge protecting their skin from the sun.