In the Brazilian Amazon, the threat of a road symbolizing access

The sun is already high. Seven in the morning has just struck when, at the gas station, a man gets out of a van, euphoric. He pounces on the first woman in sight, introduces himself ceremoniously : “Carlinhos Raimundo de Auxiliadora.” And he goes on: “You have a husband ?” He reeks of alcohol and waves a 200 reais (31 euros) bill – you don’t see much of that in Brazil.

To the height of joy, he seeks company to celebrate this tidy sum that has just earned him a job, but also something else. “It happens to me great happiness, I was finally able to buy a plot!” To those who tell him not to spread his money so much, he replies with a laugh, and in cowboy western style: “Me ! With my caliber 38 on my belt! ” With his shirt loose over his jeans, it’s impossible to tell if he’s really armed.

Welcome to Realidade, the promised land of System D devotees and the poor. And this gas station is the first that we cross on the first 600 kilometers, from north to south, of the BR-319, the most controversial road in the Amazon.

President Jair Bolsonaro made a great promise to the inhabitants of the region, one of the poorest in Brazil: to complete the asphalting of this major axis. A strategic necessity for the development of the local economy, he believes. Walking the BR-319 in its entirety, from Manaus, capital of the state of Amazonas, to Porto Velho, capital of Rondônia, further south, allows you to observe with the naked eye the effects produced by the influx of settlers, attracted by the beautiful promises and the land at a good price. Deforestation is progressing at full speed.

Rivers and swamps

On the map, the BR-319 is just a thin line. Seen from a drone, it is an ocher right lost in an ocean of greenery, broccoli, it seems. All those interested in the largest tropical forest on the planet are carefully monitoring this Amazonian axis: the outcome of this project will determine whether the most preserved part of the forest continues to protect biodiversity and capture CO2. And given the role of temperature regulator that these vast jungles play, this will have repercussions for the entire globe.

Along unpaved streets whose earth regularly turns to slush, the village of Realidade lines up bars and motels, trucks, workshops, evangelical temples and wooden cottages. The town has recently grown to the point of being endowed with a school and a health center, a growth it owes to these lucrative activities which attract Brazilians from all over the country, and which decimate the forest: cutting illegal timber, livestock, soybean fields.

Here, the law is a distant and very malleable concept. In this region where tensions are still high, the law of the fait accompli predominates and distrust of foreigners who are too curious. We do not come to the area by chance or as a tourist, we come with an idea in mind. Everyone is always on the alert. And there isn’t a policeman for hundreds of miles around.

The inhabitants have been waiting for the asphalting of the road for decades, convinced that with it will come prosperity. For scientists and environmentalists, it would be a nightmare: they fear that the monster they saw growing up in Realidade would come up the road to make babies.

The 887 kilometers of the BR-319 cross some of the best preserved part of this forest which covers half of Brazil, the equivalent of the area of ​​the European Union. An area of ​​rivers and swamps. Half the year, the road turns into a quagmire. We go from farms with evocative names – Great Hope, Rich Earth, God gave me.

Dona Mocinha is particularly involved in this fight for asphalting. She has a hostel at km 260, huge glasses and energy to spare – at 64, she takes night school. She has lived for several decades in Igapó Açu, a village built on stilts because of the regular floods. “There was a time when, from November to May [la saison des pluies], nobody passed by here, nobody! ” She observes from her porch a more regular traffic of trucks and 4 × 4:

They say the paved road will have a big ecological footprint, but frankly, what footprint? I’m not a biologist, but the biggest imprint was when it was built. ”

It was in the 1970s, under the dictatorship. A titanic project in this marshy region, which is therefore fertile and teeming with biodiversity. “Crisscrossed by waterways where fish, crocodiles and mosquitoes abound”, says Rómulo Batista, of Greenpeace.

Pressure and death threats

Even the sympathetic Dona Mocinha, who belongs to the Association of Friends and Defenders of BR-319, is well aware that the improvements that the asphalt road will bring to her life will come at a cost. “With development comes deforestation, the influx of settlers, prostitution, drugs… But the worst thing would be not to have the BR-319 for our travels”, says the innkeeper in his rocking chair.

You can feel trapped in this region as sublime as it is isolated, and the road is the only land route linking this deep Brazil to Manaus. Faster than the asphalt came the pressure for Dona Mocinha, from compatriots drawn here by prospects they