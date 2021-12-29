In the United Kingdom, red telephone booths caught up in the law of the market

On the edge of the gigantic park of Hampstead Heath, in north London, a few passers-by crowd around a red telephone booth. “A typical British scene”, have fun The Economist. But inside the small 1m2 box, the handset is long gone. Instead, an espresso machine, deftly handled by Danny Baker, a retiree turned barista. “The originality of this kiosk attracts onlookers, some have even become regulars”, notes the London weekly.

Since the advent of the laptop, red telephone boxes gradually disappeared from the landscape across the Channel. The majority of the cabins were taken down by their owner, BT, formerly British Telecom, the incumbent UK telecommunications operator privatized in the 1980s. Too expensive to maintain. “We can acquire some for a price between [2 100] and [3 500 euros]”, slide The Economist.

A symbolic book

Others, on the other hand, are listed in the register of monuments