Interior mask | Argimon advisers propose that it cease to be mandatory

Although the decision depends on the Ministry of Health, the ‘conseller’ of Health of Catalonia, Joseph Maria Argimon, advocates withdrawing the mandatory use of indoor face masks once they have withdrawn from the high school classrooms, as EL PERIÓDICO has learned. The president of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, said yesterday that the face mask will cease to be mandatory indoors “coming soon”. Argimon He defended weeks ago removing the masks from the classrooms in a staggered manner, starting with the youngest (primary) before spring and ending with high school in May. It is a measure that has not yet started, but is expected soon. Thus, when the obligation to wear a mask disappears completely in schools and institutes, the ‘minister’ sees well that it also disappears for adults in other closed spaces.

In addition, the covid-19 scientific advisory committee of the department, in line with the central Executive, proposes that the mask in closed places be recommended (no longer mandatory) for “high risk groups” if there is a “high concentration of people”. This is stated in the latest report from this group of experts, ‘Proposal to respond proactively to potential future scenarios of covid-19 in Catalonia’, dated February 23.

Until now, the ‘conseller’ Joseph Maria Argimon he had only announced that the mask will be gradually withdrawn in classrooms, starting with the youngest students. But nothing has yet been said about the rest of the spaces.

The report by the Salut scientists proposes to maintain the recommendation for the use of face masks indoors in the Same conditions currently recommended outdoors: when there are many people safety distance cannot be maintained and especially in people at risk. In addition, the Salut experts also ask register FFP2 masks as a “health product” and that they are financed for vulnerable people.

In addition to this measure, the advisers also propose “optimize” ventilation of interior spaces, continue promoting the vaccination against covid-19 (and above all promoting third doses), facilitating access to diagnostic tests and facilitate access to anti covid drugs for people at “high risk” for serious illness.

The report contemplates that, “according to the evolution of SARS-CoV-2”, it would be necessary to consider “other measures” that can reduce the “risk of transmission”, such as promoting the telecommuting, the capacity limitation, the limiting the number of people in meetings or the use of covid certificate.

Likely scenarios

Health advisors work with three scenarios. At First, the coronavirus (with the omicron variant or similar) is still very contagious but causes mild illness because much of the population is already immunized. At second, covid-19 occurs as recurring epidemics, similar to seasonal flu. In this scenario, serious forms of disease occur in vulnerable people and therefore vaccination will be important. At third stage, a variant appears that escapes acquired immunity and causes serious illness and deaths again in a similar way to what happened in 2020.

For these experts, the most probable scenario, “in the coming weeks or months of 2022 in Catalonia”, it is B, and it is on it that the aforementioned measures are focused. “Other more restrictive measures such as the curfew and the lockdown, probably they should not be introduced in scenario B”, collects the report of the Salut experts.