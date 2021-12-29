Israel offers measures of rapprochement to the Palestinians

Benny Gantz and Mahmoud Abbas have met at the Israeli minister’s office to discuss “confidence-building measures” promoted by the Israeli government.

The Hebrew authorities will give some 28.5 million euros to the ailing Palestinian economy and will legalize the status of 9,500 Palestinians and foreigners from the occupied territories.

It has been more than 10 years that Mahmoud Abbas he was not meeting with a senior Israeli official in Israel. This Tuesday night, the leader of the Palestinian Authority (PA) visited the outskirts of Tel Aviv, specifically the house of Benny gantz, the Israeli Defense Minister. During this meeting, Gantz announced the implementation of a series of measures aimed at supporting a AP in economic debacle and to facilitate the daily life of Palestinian society. The Israeli authorities will allocate more than 28.5 million euros, some 100 million shekels, to re-float the battered Palestinian economy.

The measurements of confidence building”Announced by Gantz’s office include the transfer of tax payments to the Palestinian Authority, the authorization of hundreds of permits for Palestinian merchants and important personalities and the approval of residency status for thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. “We discussed the implementation of economic and civil measures, and we emphasized the importance of deepening the coordination of security and prevent terror and violence, for the well-being of both Israelis and Palestinians, ”the minister tweeted.

In turn, Israel legalize the status of 9,500 Palestinians and undocumented foreigners living in Gaza and the West Bank. The Hebrew authorities control the registration of the Palestinian population and over the years, their policies have left thousands of people without legal status, severely limiting their freedom of movement, even within the occupied territories. Many of these people came from abroad to marry Palestinians and live in Palestinian territory, but Israel does not recognize the “Family unification”, the legal right of Palestinians to live with foreign spouses.

To reduce the PA deficit, Israel will lend some 100 million shekels from taxes which he collects on behalf of Ramallah. It is in the hands of the Israeli administration to collect fees from Palestinians worth hundreds of millions of dollars as part of the Peace Agreements signed in the 1990s. Although they are a key source of funding for the PA, Israel has spent years withholding these funds. In this way, it tries to punish Ramallah for the payments it makes to families whose relatives have been killed or injured or imprisoned in the conflict. According to Israel, this money encourages terrorism.

Violence in the West Bank

In recent weeks, violence has increased in the occupied territories. While the Palestinians carry out lone attacks in Jerusalem or illegal settlements, the Palestinians settlers continue to attack the Palestinian population of the occupied West Bank. Gantz and Abás have addressed this issue with the aim of building a “political horizon that builds a political solution,” he tweeted Hussein el Sheikh. This Palestinian official responsible for managing Israel’s ties was also present during the meeting as an advisor to Abbas.

“I would not have invited someone who pays salaries to the assassins of israelis and he also wants to put Israeli Army officials in prison in The Hague, including the host himself ”, criticized the Minister of Housing, Zeev Elkin, in Radio 103 FM. According to the right-wing politician from the Nueva Esperanza party, not all cabinet ministers had been notified in advance of the meeting. Elkin refers to a campaign promoted by Abbas urging that Israeli security officials, including Gantz, a former chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), be processed by International Criminal Court What war criminals.

Dying peace process

Hamas has also criticized Abbas for meeting with Gantz, a fact “reprehensible and reprehensible”. “This is an attack on the uprising that is taking place in the West Bank,” the group’s spokesman denounced. Hazim Qasim, pointing to a series of recent attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians. The Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, he is a staunch opponent of the peace negotiations. In government since June, he has not met with Abbas following the policy of his predecessor Binyamin Netanyahu.

In 2010, the Palestinian leader met with Netanyahu at his official residence for the peace talks. Since then, the peace process has been stagnant for a decade. Bennett does consider important strengthen the Palestinian Authority to counter growing popular support for Hamas, which rules de facto in Gaza. “If the PA is stronger, Hamas will be weaker; when the PA has more capacity to enforce order, there will be more security and our hand will be less needed, “Gantz said in late August.