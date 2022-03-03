Israel’s balances in the war between Russia and Ukraine

Changes to the board Middle East lived in the last decade are leading to new geostrategic logics in this troubled region. An example of this is the position of Israeltraditional partner of United States, before the war waged by Russia against Ukraine. The government of Naftali Bennett is trying to maintain a difficult Balance between fidelity to its main international supporter, the discomfort by the invasion of a sovereign country with which it is linked by many ties and the new era in relations with Moscow.

To understand the attitude of the Jewish State, we must take a look at what has happened in the last decade. The revolutions of the so-called Arab Spring ended up leading in some countries to bloody civil wars in which foreign countries entered or positioned themselves. It is the case of Syriain whose conflict they have taken sides militarily TurkeyRussia and IranIsrael’s number one enemy.

Russian troops in Syria

Russia currently has troops in southern Syria, along the border with Israel, and both countries coordinate their actions in this conflict. Specifically, Moscow allows Israel to carry out attacks against military positions of Iran and its allied militias with the aim of limiting Tehran’s influence in Syria.

This situation has forced the Israeli Government to readjust your strategy and in the current war between Russia and the Ukraine it is in a position of “balance between security and politics“, explain government sources. “We must balance these two parts to send a moral message (against the war), but with care to avoid putting our security at risk,” add the same sources, alluding to the fact that a firm condemnation against Russia could alter cooperation with Moscow in the Syrian war.

A litmus test will be how the Kremlin fits Israel’s support for the resolution condemning the invasion in the UN General Assembly, which was approved this Wednesday with the only opposition of Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Eritrea. The fear of the Hebrew Government is that Moscow interprets it as a grievance and decides to break cooperation in Syria.

Support to the population

It is in this context, then, that the messages launched by the Hebrew Government after the invasion are situated. On the one hand, Bennett has avoided directly condemning Russia and has only shifted his support to the people of Ukraine. Meanwhile, on the other hand, his Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, has taken it upon himself to be more forceful in censuring the “violation of international order” that the attack entails.

“This is a security issue” as a result of the “tumultuous changes in the region” and faced with the threat from Iran, agrees Uzi Rabi, director of the Moshe Dayan Center for the Middle East at Tel Aviv University during a meeting with European journalists organized by the Europe-Israel Press Association (EIPA). Rabi also highlights the discomfort caused in the Israeli Executive by the diminishing US presence in the region. “There was a police officer in the Middle East, but that situation has changed,” adds a source from the Executive.

Gestures towards Ukraine

In this tightrope walker strategy, Israel tries to multiply gestures towards Ukraine, where the Jewish community is one of the largest in the world, behind Russia and the United States. Thus, it is favoring the departure and reception of Ukrainian Jews from the country, has approved the sending of 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Kiev and has offered itself as mediator between the two parties.

According to Professor Rabi, the Hebrew government is in an “interesting position because it is one of the few countries in the world that can talk to the United States, Russia and Ukraine.” However, it seems that this mediating work will not materialize in the immediate future, according to the initial rejection of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.