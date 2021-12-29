Italy could reduce the quarantine to three days for fear of the paralysis of the country

The Italian government deck reduce the quarantine of vaccinated with the third dose due to the fear that the rapid spread of the omicron variant will paralyze some activities in the country, where there are currently more than two million people isolated by the coronavirus.

The reduction, as of next January, from the current quarantine of between 7 and 10 days – depending on the level of vaccination and other aspects – to between 3 and 5 days for those vaccinated with the booster dose It will be the main measure that will be studied tomorrow by the Scientific Technical Committee (CTS) to monitor the pandemic, meeting at the request of the regions, local media reported today.

“It is more difficult for those who have the third dose to become infected, so the rule for this category can probably be revised, “according to the governor of Lombardy (north), Atiilio Fontana, one of the regional presidents who has requested the opinion of the CTS.

In Milan, the Lombard capital and economic hub of the country, some 75,000 people are in isolation, which is one in 18 Milanese, many of them without symptoms, but forced to have been in close contact with a positive, according to the Corriere della Sera calculations.

Total It is estimated that between 2 and 3 million people are currently isolated in their homes, while Lombardy and Lazio, whose capital is Rome, will enter the yellow zone next Monday, the first strip in the risk classification introduced with the pandemic.

More than 30,000 infections

This Monday, 30,810 infections were registered in Italy in 24 hours compared to 24,883 on Christmas Day, almost half due to omicron, which is already the first variant in several regions and whose short incubation times compared to the delta variant have motivated the study of a probable reduction in quarantine.

In addition to weighing down activities such as tourism, with more than 5 million cancellations for the end of the year festivities, according to the country’s largest employer, Confcommercio, the increase in omicron infections is also causing problems to carry out covid tests for the end of quarantines and the presence of some symptoms.

Regions are taking steps to avoid long waits, such as the opening of new centers to take the test in the car, which is faster, or enabling a laboratory area in public hospitals specifically for Covid-19 tests, in addition to requesting the collaboration of family doctors and pediatricians.

On the 23rd, the Italian Government decided to restore the mandatory use of the mask in open spaces – which must be FFP2 in public transport, cinemas, theaters, museums, indoor sporting events and stadiums – and “suspend” the activity of nightclubs until January 31, among other measures to try to contain the new wave of coronavirus.