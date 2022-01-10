Italy decrees compulsory vaccination for those over 50 years of age

The Italian Council of Ministers has approved this Wednesday the mandatory vaccination against coronavirus for those over 50, a measure that seeks to relieve hospital pressure and control infections to protect the population.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi pointed out in the meeting with the ministers the need for the population to be immunized to control the pandemic. “Today’s measures want to preserve the proper functioning of hospitals and, at the same time, keep schools and companies open. We want to slow down the growth of the contagion curve and push Italians who have not yet been vaccinated to do so. do, “Draghi said, according to government sources. “We act on the age groups most at risk of being admitted to reduce hospital pressure and save lives,” he added.

Last week, the Government decided that the reinforced health certificate (obtained when you are vaccinated or have passed the disease) will be mandatory from January 10 to access means of transport, as well as hotels, ceremonies or festivals; while for now it is requested in leisure and catering.

Draghi wanted to expand the use of this reinforced passport to more activities, such as public services, personal care or shopping centers, but it was not possible this Wednesday due to the reluctance of some forces of the government coalition, such as the far-right Liga, which interpreted it as a masked mandatory vaccination for everyone, according to the Italian media.

Saturated hospitals

The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, said for his part that the decisions taken seek to reduce the number of unvaccinated as much as possible because “it is what causes the saturation of hospital systems.” “Two thirds of those hospitalized in ucis and 50% of patients in ordinary wards are not vaccinated,” he lamented.

Italy today has registered a new record of infections since the start of the pandemic, with 190,000 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 6.7 million since February 2020. The death toll has been 231, bringing the total to 138,276.

Regarding the vaccination campaign, 89.13% of the population over twelve years of age already have at least one dose and 86.07% have completed the cycle, while the booster has been inoculated at 67.67 % of the population that can receive it.

10.98% of children between 5 and 11 years old also already have at least one dose, but only 0.01% of this group has the complete regimen.

Stronger quarantines in schools

In addition, the Council of Ministers tightened the measures related to quarantines if positives are detected in schools, which will reopen on January 10 with face-to-face classes. In kindergartens and nursery schools, the ten-day quarantine will be mandatory for all children if there is a positive in class, a much tougher measure than that foreseen for other age groups because Italy is only vaccinating those over 5 years of age.

In primary schools, face-to-face classes will be maintained with the obligation that students take a coronavirus test if there is a positive, but with two or more cases, all will have to perform a ten-day quarantine. And in high schools and secondary education institutes, only face-to-face classes with a positive will be maintained, although with the requirement that students take a test and use the FFP2 mask.

If there are two cases, only those who have been vaccinated or who have had the disease in the last four months, or those who have received the booster dose, will be able to follow the classes in person; and if there are three positives, all the students will continue remotely. The Council of Ministers also extended the vaccination obligation to university personnel, regardless of their age, thus equating them with school personnel.

In addition, the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) today authorized the inoculation of the booster dose, for the moment only with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, for young people between 12 and 15 years old.