Italy increases restrictions for the unvaccinated

Italy raises more restrictions starting today for people who have not been vaccinated against covid; already they cannot eat in restaurants or fly within the country, according to the new regulations that have come into effect when the schools reopen. Only people recently recovered from covid are exempt from this requirement, which represents a new tightening of restrictions unvaccinated people in the face of increasing infections, including among children. Italy also introduced mandatory vaccination for those over 50 years old last week.

Until March 31, it will be necessary to bring a vaccination record showing that you have recently been vaccinated or recovered, as a negative test is no longer sufficient, to use restaurants, hotels and sports halls, as well as buses, trains, airplanes and boats.

Virologist Massimo Galli, from the Sacco Hospital in Milan, described as “reckless and unjustified” opening of schools, while public health expert Walter Ricciardi called the situation “explosive.” More than 1,000 municipalities have decided to keep schools closed in their territory, according to the media. The schools have opened by decision of the Government, despite requests from the directors of the schools and the doctors’ union to delay the return to school for at least another 15 days.

15% of children vaccinated

Italy It was the first European country to be affected by the coronavirus at the beginning of 2020 and it is one of the countries with the highest death toll, with almost 140,000. More than 86% of those over 12 years of age have been vaccinated and about 15% of children ages 5 to 11 have received their first vaccination.

The national railway company Trenitalia said on monday he had canceled 180 regional trains due to coronavirus infections. FFP2 masks are now mandatory in theaters, cinemas, sports stadiums, and all public transportation.

Residents of the small italian islands who have not been vaccinated, and who had warned that they ran the risk of being “forced into exile” by the new regulations, have received an extension.

These residents – for whom ships and planes are the only means of getting out and back to the islands – will be able to continue traveling with the single negative test for health and education reasons until February 10.