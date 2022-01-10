Jabra Introduces New Products in Its True Wireless Range

The company Jabra, specialized in sound solutions, presents these days at CES in Las Vegas the Jabra Elite 4 Active headphones, improvements in the Bluetooth Multipoint function of the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, and has offered a first practical demonstration of the Enhance headphones Plus, designed to improve hearing. The PanaCast 20 personal camera, which reinvents hybrid working, will also be shown at CES.

Elite 4 Active Features

They have been designed for those who like an active lifestyle, which includes workouts such as yoga, boxing or running. It features Google Fast Pair, which makes it one of the easiest headphones to connect. They also bring the Spotify Tap playback experience, for faster access to music. They are certified by Amazon Alexa.

To ensure user concentration, they block out noise with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). They are suitable for heavy use with IP57 rated waterproof and sweat proof durability. His design athleisure ensures a good fit even while training.

Bluetooth Multipoint on the Elite 7 Pro

Available via a firmware update in the Sound + app in late January, the Bluetooh Multipoint feature allows users to be connected to two devices at the same time, making it easy to switch between work and play.

The 7 Pro are part of the redefined Jabra Elite range, which represents significant advancements in technology true wireless– Each product is designed to reinvent the wireless experience by introducing technologies optimized for specific use cases.

Solutions to improve hearing

The Jabra EnhanceTM line of hearing enhancement solutions are designed to aid listening. It sets a new standard by combining the comfort of true wireless headphones with technology to alleviate unmet hearing needs and take the first step toward improving hearing health.

This is a hearing aid for those who experience mild to moderate hearing loss but are not yet ready for traditional everyday hearing aids. It includes four key features: Warp Compressor (for analyzing sounds similar to those of the human ear, for more natural sound quality and efficient processing), Digital Noise Reduction (for listening comfort and to keep speech clear), Digital Feedback Suppression (to prevent feedback from interfering with the sound quality of the amplification), and Binaural Beamformer (with directionality to isolate sounds, allowing users to focus on what is most important).

Innovative PanaCast 20 camera

This personal camera offers hybrid workers a safe and quality video service. It has AI, which is managed on the device with Edge processing. This means that all experiences are triggered on the device itself, minimizing the risk of security breaches and increasing the speed, accuracy, and overall quality of the experience. For those using the camera, it has a built-in lens cover to ensure privacy, and prevent the camera from being accidentally left “on”, adding an extra layer of “peace of mind”.

Its features include the possibility of 4K Ultra HD video, HDR video, as well as personalized Smart Zoom, which frames the main user, regardless of their environment. The personal camera also has automatic lighting correction, so whatever the time of day or the situation in which you are video conferencing, your video stream is optimized in the best possible way.