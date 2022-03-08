Jakobsen triumphs at the Battle of the Orleans Wind

Everything went almost perfectly for the Jumbo team in the second stage of Paris-Nice. And that almost came because they only lacked victory in the figure of that authentic bicycle phenomenon called Wout van Aert, surpassed in the final sprint by the fittest sprinter in these initial stages of the cycling season, the Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen, a cyclist who will always ride marked by the brutal fall suffered in the 2020 Tour of Poland, which almost cost him his life.

If anyone knows how to make racing layouts, it is the organization of the Tour, also responsible for the Paris-Nice, as are the Dauphiné, the Paris-Roubaix or the Liège-Bastogne-Liège. And the area chosen for this second stage, the place to animate a flat day predestined for a massive sprint, could only be broken thanks to the wind. And air, on the way to Orleans, where the stage ended, there was something to give and to sell, a phenomenon that could take advantage of a strong, resistant team, a specialist in organizing ‘fans’ or platoon cuts, a squad like Jumbo, with cyclists to put the Paris-Nice upside down. And there they were, the leader, Christophe Laporte, Van Aert and of course primoz rogliclaunched towards a victory in the ‘race of the sun’ that escaped him a year ago due to crashes and breakdowns.

As if they were propelled by an engine, the wind marked the second stage and Jumbo’s way to once again deal a cruel blow to the rest of the squads, with the exception of the Quick Step that was looking for what it got, a victory of Jacobsen who always remained in the lead group, with a platoon shattered into a thousand pieces, since the combat riot began. In the end he overcame Van Aert and left without all the prizes to which a Jumbo so superior aspired that, for now, and with two days completed in the Paris-Nice there is no one who overshadows them or manages to run under the influence of their own air.

In the Tyrrhenian-Adriatic and in the opening time trial there was a festival of Filippo Gannawho gave reasons to claim himself as the best specialist today, on a day in which they highlighted Remco Evenepoel (10 seconds from Italian) and TAdej Pogacar (only 18 seconds more than Ganna). Instead, Enrique More and Mikel Landa They made a very discreet stage. More gave 50 seconds to Pogacar and Landa 15 more seconds.