Jerzy Dudek, former Real Madrid goalkeeper: “Leo Messi is false and provocative”

Jerzy dudek, former Real Madrid goalkeeper for three seasons and substitute for Iker Casillas, criticizes in his autobiography the figure of Leo Messi, Pep Guardiola and his former colleagues Raúl González and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Polish player won a League and a King’s Cup but Barcelona lifted many more titles under the orders of Pep Guardiola. He played few games with the white jersey but he also earned the respect of the club and the fans.

Criticism of Messi and Guardiola

“I saw Messi say such rude things to Pepe and Ramos that you cannot imagine of a person so calm and apparently pleasant “, in addition it adds that it was”misleading and provocative“.

Dudek also talks about Pep Guardiola saying that he is a “provocateur” and that they thought they were “very smart”. Besides, he affirms that this “hurt a lot to Mourinho and the whole team. “

About his former teammates

Also in his autobiography he qualifies Raúl González as a “arrogant“and then clarifies that” in the end he is a normal guy. “In the same way, he explains that Cristiano Ronaldo is” self-centered, incredibly competitive and a winner. “

Finally, he says that both players preferred to win 2-1 with their own goals than 5-0 with goals from other players in the squad.