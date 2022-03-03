Jihadist terrorism enters a new phase of expansion

Jihadist-inspired terrorism is experiencing a new phase of expansion in the Sahel, and that African area has become the world’s largest epicenter of terrorist activity, a phenomenon that in 2021 occurred throughout the planet 2,193 jihadist attacks, with a balance of 9,603 fatalities. These are some of the conclusions drawn by the new Jihadist Terrorism Yearbook, presented this Thursday in Madrid by the International Observatory for Studies on Terrorism (OIET)branch of scientific and statistical observation of the Collective of Victims of Terrorism (Covite).

In this epicenter of terrorist activity in Europe’s backyard, the Chinese military presence and the irregular armed presence of the mercenaries of the Russian firm Wagner are increasing, which “complicates stability in the region; any private security company of these dimensions in the area is a problem”, said General MMiguel Angel Ballesterosdirector of the Department of Homeland Security, one of the participants in the presentation.

Ballesteros has disconnected the situation in Ukraine from the irregular Russian advance in the Sahel, and has explained that the two main threats of jihadism for Spain are the individual actors, “an isolated terrorist, often raised in Spain, who becomes radicalized” and the returnees from the wars in Syria and Iraq to those who came as volunteers, and that “they will return to the point from which they left, or where their relatives are”.

watch out for prisons

During 2021 there were five attacks with more than 100 victims, the so-called “highly lethal”, highlighting the one committed by the Afghan branch of Daesh in the aKabul airport with 170 dead on August 26, the most serious terrorist attack recorded during the year.

Read: Spain sneaks into the Portuguese electoral campaign The two main threats of jihadism for Spain are the isolated terrorist, raised in the West, who becomes radicalized, and the returnees from the wars in Syria and Iraq

“Europe has returned to pre-pandemic levels,” said the director of the Observatory, Carlos Igualada. Five main attacks have marked the year in Europe, without being able to count as jihadists, because the police investigation does not confirm it, the attack perpetrated on a bar terrace in Torrepacheco (Murcia, September 17, two dead) nor the car bomb against the women’s hospital in Liverpool (England, November 14, one dead).

From the study carried out by the OIET on the last four years of jihadist activity, with research by the expert Martha Summersit follows that France is the most affected country in Europe, with half of the victims and attacks. 91% of the attacks have been committed by a single individual and on their own account, and 80% by stabbing. They are called “low-cost attacks”. Fortunately, 70% of jihadist attacks have resulted in one or no victims.

As an element of concern for the Ministry of the Interior, the study highlights the conclusion that one in three jihadist attacks during the period had to do with the prison, either because they were committed in prison, or because the author was radicalized intramural and tried to kill on the way out.

The danger of the Sahel

“The end of European and Western hegemony in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel has come”, the researcher Summers has sentenced precisely in the week in which France hands over to the Malian government the bases in the north of that African country from which it was fighting Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and the Islamic State of the Great Sahara.

For the first time the barrier of 1,000 attacks has been passed. In 2021 there were 1,029, with 4,183 deaths, which represents an increase of 12% in the first figure and 6% in the second. Of those attacks, 432 were perpetrated by JNIM (Jama’at Nasr al-Islam or Islam Support Group), the Al Qaeda franchise in the Western Sahel, where it has displaced the Nigerian gang Boko Haram in the leadership of murders.

Burkina Faso – the country to which the training action of the Civil Guard in the GAR-SI Sahel project extends – is the country hardest hit, with 317 attacks. 69% of the victims of these attacks have been civilians. The rest, with major blows to military bases, have been government forces fighting terrorism and its criminal and financial arms in the area.

The action model of jihadism in an area on which European security directly depends is based “on what was learned in Syria and Iraq, when they came to have a state with eight million people under their boot,” explained the director of the Department of National Security-: mobilizing young people to fight whether or not they are jihadists”.