Joaquín: “How nice it is to be from Betis”

the captain of the Betis, Joaquin Sanchezsummed up the state of happiness in which Beticism has been installed with its pass to the King’s Cup Final before him Vallecano Ray with the statement “how nice it is to be from Betis”.

“What an asshole one becomes over the years,” Joaquín summed up his state of mind at the end of a game in which he was key when he came out in his death rattle, gave the pass that gave rise to Borja Iglesias’ Betis draw against the Rayista goal of Baby and that he could put the icing on the cake with a bit that was not for very little.

Joaquín confessed to club television that Borja Iglesias, scorer of the Betis victory goal, told him at the celebration “but, by God, ‘Joaqui’, what is this”, while the winger from Porto did not stop praising the management of the Betis from above to the last props or cook, all in a way of proceeding from which “beautiful things” were going to come out.

explosion of joy

Earlier, the more than 50,000 Betis who had gathered at the Benito Villamarín exploded together with their players when the referee Juan Martínez Munuera whistled the end of an agonizing match against Rayo Vallecano that has given way to the grand final of the Cup del Rey on April 23 at La Cartuja, a party to which even the Baetian mascot, Palmerín, has joined.

“El Palmerín doesn’t weigh ‘na'”, joked Joaquín, who lowered the ball to the ground of reality and said that now we have to enjoy the moment and focus from now on the next league game next Sunday against Atlético de Madrid at the Villamarin.

In identical terms of euphoria for the day and realism for what lies ahead in the three competitions in which Betis is immersed, players such as Édgar González, the French Nabil Fekir, Borja Iglesias and the Argentine Germán Pezzella have spoken, who described as “madness the state of happiness” of Beticismo.

“We have suffered a lot”

His compatriot da Guido Rodríguez, a defensive strut where they exist, abandoned his apparent seriousness for a few moments to affirm that it is necessary to “consecrate this in the best possible way” after a match that they knew “was going to be very hard”.

“We have suffered a lot, but we are here and thank God, but we have to win the Cup”, said Fekir, to which the Verdiblanco president, Ángel Haro, pointed out that we have to continue and that “one works to make the Betis happy” that “they deserve it all”.

Haro considered that “these” moments of happiness serve to consolidate the project”, a “consistent” Betis that, while its president spoke in an institutional tone, had already expanded on the pitch with his players, in the locker room and in the streets close to Villamarin.