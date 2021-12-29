Jordanian MPs face fists amid parliamentary debate

The confrontation began while constitutional amendments proposed by a commission commissioned by King Abdullah II were being debated.

Several Jordanian deputies have starred this Tuesday in a confrontation, with exchange of punching included, in the middle of a parliamentary debate. Given the seriousness of the situation, the session had to be suspended until Wednesday.

The confrontation began while some constitutional amendments proposals by a commission commissioned by the king Abdullah II and the speaker of the chamber, Abdul Karim al Doghmi, first tried to postpone the session for half an hour. But when it resumed, the violence among some legislators, so that finally Al Doghmi was forced to postpone the session until the following day.

Happened today at the parliament in Jordan, while discussing the constitutional amendments. pic.twitter.com/QLke43xxnV – Taghreed Risheq (@taghreedrisheq) December 28, 2021

“Modernize the political system”

It is not clear how the fight broke out, but the chairman of the parliamentary Legal Commission, Abdul Monem al Oudat, was defending the adoption of the proposed amendments and the leader of the Islamist parliamentary bloc Reform Alliance, Saleh al Armouti, criticized members of the government for having contacted legislators to convince them to accept some of them.

Abdullah II appointed a commission last June to propose a series of reforms with a view to “modernizing the political system” of Jordan, including amendments to the electoral law, the law on political parties and the Constitution. Once these proposals were presented, the monarch asked the Government to adopt them in the form of bills to be submitted to Parliament and, in the last six months, the measures had been subject to discussion between the public and the political class.