Kazakhstan returns to normal as its president promises Russian troops to withdraw soon

Putin accuses foreign-trained “terrorists” with combat experience of the disorders, and promises that the so-called “color revolutions” will never triumph in the former USSR

The shops in Almaty they have reopened their doors. In the nerve centers of the most populous city of Kazakhstan, checkpoints guarded and checked the passing of pedestrians and cars. Cleaning brigades removed from the streets the remains of the pitched battle experienced in the previous days, in most cases charred car bodies vehicular.

Daily life began to regain its pulse this Monday in the Central Asian nation after suffering, for several days, the worst disturbances registered in the country since independence, three decades ago. In a new speech, the Kazakh President, Kassim-Jobart Tokáyev, has described the events as “coup“and has promised that Russian troops will be deployed in the country to help quell the revolt they would return soon back to his country. “The main blow was against Almaty; the fall of this city would have given way to the collapse of the entire densely populated south and consequently, of the whole country“, has denounced.

Both Tokayev and the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, blame unnamed foreign forces for the incidents, although without offering evidence. It is an aggression “of international terrorism”, has accused the leader of the Kremlin. They were “armed groups that clearly had combat experience and had been trained in centers abroad,” Putin accused, before warning that he would not tolerate “color revolutions” in the post-Soviet space. In the vocabulary of the Russian president, these citizen protests that have rocked numerous former Soviet republics in recent years, including Ukraine, are actually movements encouraged from the West to destabilize.

Period of stay

The Kazakh and Russian leaders have addressed in their speeches this Monday the period of permanence of the troops of the Organization of the Collective Security Treaty (OSTC) led by Russia, a fundamental question for many observers, considered as a thermometer of the type of relations between the two states that could be established in the future. According to Putin, the military contingent will remain in the Central Asian country “for a limited period of time, which the president of Kazakhstan decides.” The words of the Russian president seemed to be a response to the warning of the US Secretary of State, Antony blinken, to President Tokáyev, who even said that once the Russians enter a country “it is difficult to get them out.” Since independence, Kazakhstan had maintained a foreign policy described as “multi-vector”. Maintaining the close alliance with Moscow for geographical reasons, it maintained good relations with the US and China.

According to Konstantin Eggert, a commentator on Russian issues, the presence of foreign troops runs the risk of fueling the nationalist sentiment in a country that has never existed before the founding of the USSR and “which has built its national identity” from the so-called Jeltoqsan, a revolt which took place in 1986 against the decision of Mikhail Gorbachev to remove the long-lived first secretary of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan and appoint in his place a leader who had never lived or worked on Kazakh soil.