Keys to normalize rare diseases

On the occasion of World Rare Disease Day, the most recent header of Prensa Ibérica, organized an event on February 28 to contribute to raising social awareness on this issue. The expert forum called “Rare Diseases. Challenging the limits”, was sponsored by the biopharmaceutical companies Sanofi and Sobi and had the collaboration of Espacio Bertelsmann. During the presentation of the day, Jesus Javier Prado, manager of El Periódico de España (EPE), highlighted the important role of associations such as FEDER (Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases), to mobilize public health, the pharmaceutical industry and the media in order to give greater visibility of the problems surrounding rare diseases. “This conference organized by EPE is one more grain of sand in that fight that we all believe has made great strides in the last 5 or 10 years,” he said.

Next, Juan Carrion Tudela, president of FEDER was in charge of taking a picture of the situation of rare diseases in our country. In the first place, he highlighted the problems related to the early diagnosis of these pathologies: “we must stop being the only country in Europe that does not have a specialty in clinical genetics and get the law on neonatal screening passed, to standardize all diseases rare that are incorporated into this screening and thus put an end to the serious differences that exist between autonomous communities”, he stressed. With regard to the use of medicines intended to treat these rare pathologies, Carrion Tudela He added: “only 5% of the 6,172 rare diseases that we know of have a treatment. Access to orphan drugs is often contingent on the zip code of the patient’s residence. There are 129 orphan drugs authorized in Europe, 111 of which have requested a national code and only 56 of them are authorized and marketed”. The president of FEDER also addressed the urgent need to support research in this field: “research is the future and hope for 3 million Spaniards, we have to be able to raise awareness in society in general and in political leaders, so that There is more investment in research.

“Spain invests 1% of its GDP in research, we are far from the European average, which is estimated at 2%” Juan Carrión Tudela, president of Feder.

OBJECTIVE: EARLY DETECTION

The event also featured a panel of experts moderated by Nevis Salt Flatsresponsible for the Health section of EPE. Beatriz Perales Zamoranohead of Public Affairs, Communication and Market Access at the biopharmaceutical company Sobi, spoke in his first speech about the importance of contextualizing these diseases, to understand the urgency of treatment, of implementing a specific process in Spain that puts an end to delays in terms and favors funding, as well as the need to speed up diagnosis.

“The average time for a diagnosis is 4 years, but 20% of patients far exceed this wait. Early diagnosis must be speeded up” Beatriz Perales Zamorano, head of Public Affairs, communication and market access at Sobi.

Zamorano pear trees He also reviewed the 33 proposals that Sobi has recently made to provide solutions to the problems associated with rare diseases. “These proposals address several key issues, from the benefits of being able to use European Next Generation funds for research into these diseases, to the importance of making regulations more flexible by speeding up processes and eliminating bureaucratic processes, through the need to create a network of experts in these pathologies. For its part, Marisol Garcia Thumb, head of the Rare Diseases area of ​​the Sanofi Iberia laboratories, highlighted Europe’s role as a promoter of improvements in the field of rare pathologies: “all companies highly value the effort being made by the European Commission to review the regulation of orphan drugs in order to continue providing some incentives to the industry”. He also pointed out that, increasingly, the pharmaceutical industry is betting on rare diseases “around 20 drugs apply each year for orphan status at the EMA (European Medicines Agency), which proves that the pharmaceutical industry is interested in continuing working in this field.

The head of the Rare Diseases area of ​​Sanofi Iberia also pointed out that her company invests approximately 20% of its research efforts in the area of ​​rare pathologies. The Dr. Isidro Vitoriafrom the Nutrition and Metabolopathies Unit of the La Fe University Hospital and coordinator of the Nutrition working group of the Spanish Association for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (AECOM), highlighted the “need to have more diagnostic tools that bring us closer to early diagnosis of these diseases.

“If neonatal screening were incorporated uniformly in the country, we could diagnose in the neonatal period, even before the appearance of symptoms” Dr. Isidro Vitoria, from the Nutrition and Metabolopathies Unit of La Fe University Hospital.

J. Daniel de Vicente, president of the ASMD Association (Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency), who is also a patient of this rare disease of genetic origin, wanted to stress the lack of equity that results in difficulties in accessing treatment and delays in diagnosis.

“Patients are few and we are very scattered. After the diagnosis, many must move from their place of residence” J. Daniel de Vicente, president of the ASMD Association

GAINING STRENGTH EVERY YEAR

According to FEDER data, almost 90% of patients with rare diseases saw their consultations and treatments interrupted with the arrival of the pandemic. However, far from giving up in the face of difficulties, health professionals, researchers and patients adapted to the situation with intelligence and courage.

“The pandemic has forced pharmaceutical companies to add a little more value to the services they offered” Marisol García Pulgar, head of the rare diseases area at Sanofi Iberia.

“This situation has forced pharmaceutical companies to try to add a little more value to the services they offered. This is how we have favored home therapies and patient transfer services to hospitals”, he declared. Garcia Thumb. Perales Zamorano highlighted that one of Sobi’s medications for autoinflammatory syndromes has proven to be effective against Covid-19 in adults with pneumonia who are at risk of progressing to severe respiratory failure. In the words of Dr Vitoria “The pandemic has favored a better strategy and has promoted home treatments, as well as the transportation and delivery of medicines.” Along these same lines, de Vicente admitted that “to avoid displacement and possible infections, we patients have adapted to telephone consultations and it has worked quite well.” Those attending the panel of experts also agreed to highlight the important role of ERDF as a driving force for improvements in recent years. According to the president of the ASMD Association, “FEDER plays a fundamental role as a unifying force. Around this entity, we have already gathered more than 400 small associations of patients. Thanks to them, it is much easier to give visibility to rare diseases at a social level and to reach public administrations and larger entities. The support of popular public figures and their impact on social networks also greatly favors the visibility and normalization of these diseases”, concluded de Vicente.

“For 20 years there has been a great advance in knowledge and research” Juan Carrión, president of Feder and its foundation.

-How has the impact of the pandemic been on rare diseases? What have been the biggest concerns of patients in these two years?

People with rare or undiagnosed diseases have always constituted a high-risk group due to the seriousness and complexity of our pathologies. Now we have had to face the consequences of this great social and health crisis. In the first wave alone, 91% of care for people with RD was interrupted. In addition, these families have to accept that their problems will continue when all this happens because the diagnosis is late and because when we get the diagnosis, we do not have treatment or we cannot access it.

-After the years of work that FEDER accumulates, do you think that society is already more aware and knows better rare diseases and what this fight implies for families?

Twenty years ago, rare diseases were completely unknown: for families, for socio-health professionals, for political powers and governments. However, the families decided to change this reality, which is becoming less alien to society. Since then there have been great advances in knowledge and research such as the development of genomic medicine, the designation of new treatments and therapies, the promotion of frameworks such as the Rare Diseases Strategy of the National Health System and even comprehensive plans in 9 communities as well as the generation of infrastructures that allow professionals to be identified and knowledge to be shared. Although we have come a long way, we still have a long way to go, since half of the families with rare diseases have waited more than 4 years to name our disease; 20% of us have waited more than a decade. And there are even people who die without even a diagnosis.

-What are the main complaints of the group? What urgent challenges lie ahead that cannot be delayed any longer?

At FEDER we have a decalogue of priorities that highlights the challenges and importance of equity. The implementation of comprehensive strategies and plans for rare diseases, the guarantee that rare disease registries are at the service of patients and research, the promotion of research, access to diagnosis according to the geographical location of families, the promotion of specialized training, accessibility to treatment, the concentration of experience in the csur, the differences in comprehensive care models, the strengthening of social services and the different realities in the social inclusion of this group.

-What weight/value do public figures have in awareness campaigns on rare diseases?

We have had the support of friendly people and organizations that have felt as their own and have accompanied us and continue to accompany us voluntarily to raise our voice and transmit our message to society. And this paradigm shift has been possible thanks to the involvement of more than 20 solidarity ambassadors from FEDER throughout our history.