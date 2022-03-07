Kipchoge wins the Tokyo Marathon with the fourth best time in history

eliud kipchoge seems to have no limits. At 37, he has just won the Tokyo Marathon with 2.02.40, a new circuit record, the fourth fastest time in the history of the 42 kilometers and the fourth Major for the runner from Eldoret, after his four victories in London, three in Berlin, one in Chicago and this past morning in Tokyo. He is missing two marathons, Boston and New York, to complete the sextet that make up the ‘biggest’ and best equipped events in the world in this specialty.

What is really surprising about the Kenyan runner is the consistency of his records, at his age and beyond the reach of any other competitor. He already warned of what he could achieve as an athlete when in the Track World Championships Paris 2003 brushed in the final stretch, and at only 19 years old, the favorites in the final of 5,000 meters, the Moroccan Hicham El Gerruj and the Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele.

On the asphalt since 2013

Since his jump onto asphalt in 2013 at the Hamburg marathon, Kipchoge has not stopped adding wins, including two Olympic gold medals in Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2021. The only exceptions to his successful career on asphalt have been Berlin 2013 ( second) and in London 2020, when he was eighth, affected by a condition in his right ear.

Kipchoge is the only athlete to break the two hour mark in a marathon (1.59.40), in a test organized in Vienna in 2019 and planned to suit the ‘Philosopher’, as he is nicknamed by his training partners in Kaptagat. A record that appears in the official lists with an asterisk, since the race on the Prater circuit in the Austrian capital was not approved as it exceeded the strict regulations of the international federation on ‘hares’ and provisioning. Only a few months earlier, the Nandi runner had set the official record in Berlin, crossing the finish line at the Bardenburg Gate with 2.01.39.

The world record holder has also been at the forefront in the use of new technologies applied to sports, especially in footwear. Nike’s bet in 2017 called ‘Breaking2’, with the aim of exceeding the two-hour marathon on the Monza circuit, included the new carbon plate in the shoes, which has revolutionized the long distance and its records. All the rival brands of the Oregon multinational have since imitated this advance, but none has had the talent and intelligence of a runner as exceptional as eliud kipchoge.

Magnificent female record

He often insists that the advantage of the new material is based on damping and not momentum. “Before, I used to finish long runs with pain in my legs and the next day I had to ride very gently to be able to recover. With the new shoes the sensation is different and it allows you to train hard again the next day,” the Kenyan multi-champion told El Newspaper in 2019 at his usual residence, the Kaptagat training camp, where he acts as a natural leader and role model.

The Olympic runner-up in Tokyo and world distance record holder, the Kenyan brigid kosgeiwon the women’s race with a time of 2.16.02the third best ever for women at this distance.