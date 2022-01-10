Klay Thompson’s tremendous return with the Warriors 941 days after his last game

Klay thompson He played again this Sunday with the Golden state warriors after overcoming two very serious injuries and 941 days after his last meeting with the San Francisco team (USA).

Thompson was part of the starting five in the game between the Golden State Warriors against the Cleveland Cavaliers and received a huge standing ovation from the audience at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

To round out the joy of the Warriors fans, Thompson hit a penetrating basket in his team’s first offensive action in this game. The Warriors won the game (96-82) with 17 points in 20 minutes from shooting guard.

Three times champion

The player had confirmed on Saturday that his expected return would happen this Sunday. “I hate using the phrase ‘I can’t wait’ because I like being present in my life but I CAN’T WAIT to play in front of our fans again,” Thompson said in a message posted on the Warriors’ official Twitter account.

Three times NBA champion with the Warriors as part of one of the most legendary teams in the league in its entire career, Thompson had last played on June 13, 2019 in the sixth game of the Finals that would end up crowning the Toronto Raptors.

Klay Thompson’s intro pic.twitter.com/9UxXSaqEj9 – CJ Fogler AKA Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 10, 2022

That day began his ordeal of injuries: first the anterior cruciate ligament was torn and then the achilles tendon was torn. Those two very serious injuries left him without playing in the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons.

Favorites to title

Regarded as one of the deadliest shooters in NBA history, Thompson now reinforces a Warriors who, after missing out of the “playoffs” in the past two years, are now one of the best teams in the league.

Klay Thompson staring down at the stat sheet “I’m just so happy I can even look at the stat sheet and see my name there. See my shot attempts, makes. All the stats again. Minus-2. That’s no good. But at least I’m here.” pic.twitter.com/iLcwHXdigt – Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 10, 2022

Before the day began on Sunday, the Warriors were second in the Western Conference (29-9) very close to the leaders, the Phoenix Suns (30-9).