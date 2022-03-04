Kroos, touched in the hamstrings, is a serious doubt against PSG

bad news in the Real Madrid. The midfielder of the white team Tony Kroos suffers from some discomfort in the hamstrings that have set off alarms in the White House. The German is going to undergo several tests to determine the cause of these discomforts and if there is an injury that could leave him out of the second leg of the Champions League before him Paris Saint Germain next Wednesday at Santiago Bernabeu.

third down

Problems are piling up Charles Ancelotti at the most transcendental moment of the season. Against PSG, and with the need to come back from 1-0 in the first leg, Carletto he will not be able to count on two fundamental players in his defensive gear, Casemiro and Mendy. Both saw a card in the first leg, a warning that carries suspension and will prevent them from playing the second leg of the Champions League eighth-final.

There has been no communication from the club about the discomfort in Kroos’ hamstrings, and they will wait to see what the tests say that will be done in the next few hours. The German has accumulated 2,369 minutes in 29 games, despite the fact that he did not start the season due to an injury from which he was recovering.