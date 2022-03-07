Laporta: “Haaland? We don’t negotiate with the players”

Before having dinner with the supporters of Barça in Orihuela in the hours before the duel with Elche, Joan Laporta wanted to make it very clear that there has been no negotiation with Erling Haland, the great objective to strengthen the forward in the face of the project that he is designing together with Xavi. “Haaland? No, we did not negotiate with the player. Nothing of this. We negotiate in any case with Dortmund”, said the Barça leader, determined to emphasize that “there was no meeting, no negotiation, nothing at all”.

The president “categorically” denied that negotiation, but he could not, on the other hand, deny that contact of Xavi and jordi cruyff in Munich last week with the Norwegian striker, whose contract with Dortmund expires in June 2024. “It’s a conversation between athletes, who talk about football who are the ones who know. But there is no negotiation with any player”, has reiterated Laporta.

The president of Barça was very interested in specifying that there was no negotiation with the footballer because that would mean risking a UEFA sanction. “We are planning, yes, next season and many players are being worked on to improve the squad according to what the coach, the technical secretary and the director of football say.”

No response to Koeman

In that sense, Laporta has insisted that he does not want to talk about transfers because “that would raise the price.” And when asked on several occasions about that date between Xavi and Jordi Cruyff with Haaland in Munich, he always used the same answer to avoid legal problems. “I deny that we have negotiated with any player. Contact? It is none of my business. But coming to Barça is the most attractive thing for a player, it is a team that is under construction and that falls in love with because they are young players, with a lot of talent. We will have a future” , has underlined the Barcelona leader.

Then, Laporta has refused to reply to koeman, who had complained that he had not been given the time that Xavi has had. “Koeman is a hero of Barcelona. I remember him as the man who gave us the European Cup at Wembley and as the coach who had the courage to put very young players in the first team”.