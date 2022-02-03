Last year, Catalonia diagnosed 2.6% fewer cases of cancer due to covid

Catalonia diagnosed last year a total of 32,967 cases of cancer, what it means 2.6% less than 2019, according to the Ministry of Health. The coronavirus pandemic, which started in March 2020, had an impact on the diagnosis of cancer cases, since covid-19 became the majority disease.

In 2021, the diagnosis of new cases of the cancer of the colon, rectum and anus, majority among the Catalan population, was 4,757, 5% less than in 2019, Meanwhile in breast cancer, the most frequent tumor in women, the number of new diagnoses was 3.7% lower (4,960 cases in total) in relation to the cases diagnosed in 2019, according to a press release sent today by Salut on the occasion of the World Cancer Day, which is celebrated this Friday, February 4.

Refering to cancer care both in hospitals like in outpatient consultations and day hospital, In 2021, oncology activity recovered with 66,583 first visits to hospitals and 411,000 visits to outpatient clinics, and a more than 500% increase in non-face-to-face oncology visits.

The activity in day hospitals, where mainly the treatment of chemotherapy, it normalized in 2021 with 283,482 visits, a figure similar to that registered in 2019 (284,669 visits) before the pandemic.

In addition, in 2021, of the 24,383 interventions carried out, 86.26% were within the warranty time. The average waiting time it was 29 days, while the guarantee is 45 or 60 days depending on the type of tumor.

Early detection programs

The screening program breast cancerthere is the detection program colon and rectal cancer they suspended the activity from mid-March to the end of September 2020. As for the Breast Cancer Program, the rapid resumption of the program, the expansion of mammography schedules and the optimization of the invitation system made it possible for 273,832 women to be invited to participate in 2021, 9.9% more than in 2019.

In relation to the Program for the early detection of colon and rectal cancer, the resumption of activity, the optimization of the fecal occult blood detection test and the extension of schedules for colonoscopies, diagnostic test after a positive fecal occult blood test, allowed, in 2021, to send more than one million invitations , 21.2% more than in 2019, thus recovering the usual annual activity.

precision oncology

Catalonia has included the Precision Oncology Program in its portfolio of services, which in its first months of implementation has carried out 2,414 determinations. Precision oncology is a pioneering model in Spain, oriented to all types of cancer. In it, a molecular diagnosis is made in reference centers throughout Catalonia, which is then referred to the Program’s reference center, thus avoiding the need for the patient to travel.

Precision oncology is currently performed through four panels of molecular alterations applied to solid tumors, among which stand out andl lung, colon, breast and ovarian cancer, in hematological diseases such as leukemias, lymphomas or myelomas, in the pediatric tumors and in the germ line that is related to tumors with hereditary predisposition.

Of the total number of samples taken, 1,020 correspond to solid tumors, 1,022 to hereditary cancers, 318 to hematological diseases and 54 samples have been pediatric tumors. Salut works to incorporate new panels of molecular alterations for other types of tumors.