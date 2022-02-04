Lenglet falls, the only Barça central defender who had not yet been injured

The return of Ricard Pruna almost two months ago he has not worked the miracle of putting an end to the plague of injuries that plagues Barça. An epidemic that continues to have a strong impact on central defenders. With Eric Garcia and Samuel Umtiti still in the infirmary, the last to fall was Clement Lenglet. The Frenchman, the only one who hasn’t been injured this season, suffers a muscle tear in the femoral biceps of his left thigh that will prevent him from playing against Atlético and could leave him out of action for more than a month.

Until this setback, Lenglet had only been absent, due to stomach problems, from the cupbearer duel against Linares. He has now suffered the same injury that Eric suffered on January 9 against Granada, although in the other leg. The prognosis in the case of the youth squad was five weeks off, so the former Manchester City player would arrive just for the first leg of the Europa League round of 32, on February 17 at the Camp Nou against Naples.

Only Piqué, Araujo and Mingueza

Waiting for the Catalan center-back, Xavi only has Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza for Sunday’s clash against the colchoneros. Piqué, who has played all the games with Xavi except for the one he lost against Elche due to suspension, continues to be essential, among other things, due to the fragility of the rest of his teammates. Araujo has had to watch six arm wrestling matches due to physical problems. Mingueza is the only one who has missed fewer games due to injury (2) than Gerard (4). Eric has not been available in the last four, just like Umtiti. The Frenchman, after undergoing surgery on January 18 for a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, will be out for three months.

❗️𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐓 𝐌𝐄̀𝐃𝐈𝐂 The player Arnau Comas has donated positive for Covid-19. He is a troba bé de salut i està aïllat at his domicile. The Club has informed the competent authorities pic.twitter.com/XspSTHO9L1 – FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) February 3, 2022

Arnau Comasone of the central defenders of the subsidiary that Xavi had summoned and who could have entered the list against Atlético, tested positive for covid this Thursday, so the Barça coach will not be able to count on him as a replacement for an unguarded area.