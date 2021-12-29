Little Liechtenstein launches into space

The multitude of casinos it houses has already earned Liechtenstein the nickname “Las Vegas of the Alps”. Today, this small country wants to take a seat at a much more competitive gaming table: the booming satellite sector. The principality aims to send 300 to a thousand kilometers in orbit around the Earth. Controlled from Vaduz, its capital, they will make it possible to establish the connections necessary for autonomous cars, factories, or even the “Internet of things”. In doing so, Liechtenstein places itself in direct competition with Starlink, the fleet of satellites that Elon Musk is building through his space company SpaceX.

“In Liechtenstein, the jobs of tomorrow will come from space”, Prophesy advertisements spreading for months in full page in the newspapers. The sponsor of this ad? Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology Company. The message: this project “will bring many benefits to our country ”. But what country are we talking about, exactly? This is the question that ignites the debates in the principality. The head of government, Sabine Monauni, had to give some clarifications to Parliament: “The government is aware ofu risk that represents the influence of Chinese investors ”, she said. The officials are, however, categorical: there is no Chinese domination, Liechtenstein retains the upper hand in this matter.

Can the strategic alliance between one of the smallest states on the planet and the world’s leading demographic power work? Some doubt it. Chinese researchers participating in the project are working closely with the military of the People’s Republic, warns Filip Jirous, Czech specialist on China on the Sinopsis platform, attached to Charles University in Prague. A point of view that the officials concerned dispute. Regardless of this question, the project seems, once again, to illustrate the way in which Europe first neglects a highly strategic subject before tripping over itself.

What can this small state offer to the Asian superpower? Liechtenstein does not even have a space center. On the other hand, it has an interesting asset for China: a highly coveted radio frequency. In 2014, a Liechtenstein company requested a frequency from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Geneva. And she got it – probably because frequencies are allocated on a “first come, first served” basis, regardless of the requester.

However, it is necessary to have a radio frequency to establish communications between satellites and devices on the ground. Most of the other frequency applicants are American or Chinese: the giant Amazon plans to create a network of satellites called Kuiper; the UK has launched its OneWeb project and Canada is working on Telesat. The other great European powers like France and Germany took too long to ask for frequencies. The last European hope therefore lies in Liechtenstein.

The project raises concerns

The temporary right to use the frequency is currently held by a small company called Trion Space. The chairman of its board of directors, Michael Frommelt