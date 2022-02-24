Liverpool close in on City after thrashing Leeds

The Liverpool thrashed the Leeds United (6-0) this Wednesday in a match postponed from matchday 19 that allows him to be only three points behind Manchester Cityleader of the premier leaguethanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, who scored braces, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk.

The team of Jurgen Klopp, who had a great night, did not miss out on his pending game to close the gap with the ‘citizens’ based on a sack of goals. The ‘reds’ had no problem beating a downcast Leeds, who has accumulated four defeats in the last five days and is beginning to flirt with the dangerous zone of the table.

Mo Salah opened the scoring after 15 minutes after a very clear penalty by Stuart Dallas. The visitors then replied, but Raphinha saw his goal disallowed for offside. It was then that Liverpool broke loose and before the break they made it 3-0 through Matip and another penalty executed by Salah.

tight end

In the second half, Sadio Mané capped off Liverpool’s great performance with two new goals in the final ten minutes and Virgil van Dijk put the icing on the cake in added time. The victory places them with 60 points for the 63 of the team led by Pep Guardiola with 12 days to go before the conclusion of the English championship.

In addition, Tottenham surprisingly fell to Burnley (1-0), second from last, after storming the Etihad last weekend. Antonio Conte’s pupils take a step back in their fight to access European positions; while Crystal Palace went over Watford (1-4), which will continue to decline, with Wilfried Zaha leading the way, author of two goals.

Classification