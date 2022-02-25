Lluís Cortés, Ukraine coach: “The situation is chaotic”

The coach of the Ukrainian women’s national team Luis Corteswho was a technician Women’s FC Barcelonafinds himself trying to leave Kiev after spending the night in a hotel in the Ukrainian capital with his partner jordi dark, physical trainer of the team. “The situation is chaotic,” he said.

Ara mateix ens trobem in a van provided by the soccer federation trying to get from Kiev to go to Lviv. The situation is chaotic because there is a lot of traffic and progress is slow little by little. Però estem bé i en contacte amb l’embaixada. We will keep you informed 🙏🏻 – Lluís Cortés (@Llcortes14) February 24, 2022

The former Barcelona coach has been in contact with the Spanish embassy and the Ukrainian football federation to make the best decision. “Right now we are in a van provided by the federation, trying to leave Kiev to go west to Lviv,” he wrote on Twitter. From Lviv, his purpose is to cross the border with Poland. “The situation is chaotic because there is a lot of traffic and we are advancing very little by little. But we are fine and in contact with the embassy,” he added. Shortly after, he posted a picture of him and Escura in the vehicle.

bomb noise

Cortés, who lives between Balaguer and Barcelona although for reasons of office he frequently travels to Ukraine, arrived in Kiev on Wednesday to resolve a bank transaction a few hours before Russia launched a large-scale military operation against Ukraine.

“At 6 in the morning we heard the noise of the bombs and the anti-aircraft sirens began to sound. At first we thought they were firecrackers, but no,” explains Cortés, who is in a hotel near the Dynamo Kiev stadium. along with Escura and his Ukrainian agent.

According to the testimony of the technician from Lleida, this morning in Kiev “there is little movement in the streets”, an image that contrasts with what they experienced yesterday before the start of the armed conflict.

“Last night we had dinner and walked through the streets normally. It was a normal situation,” says Balaguer’s coach, who says he is “calm” because, in his opinion, “attacking civilians would not be a good decision.”

