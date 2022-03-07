London, the end of paradise for the oligarchs?

will it reduce Boris Johnson the enormous influence of Russian oligarchs at United Kingdom? That is the question that many people in the country are asking. In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the prime minister announced a series of measures to end the “dirty money” of the oligarchs. “You will have nowhere to hide your ill-gotten gains,” Johnson threatened. His words, however, do not fit the facts since, initially, he only sanctioned three oligarchs and five banks. Facing criticism, he extended the sanctions to a hundred companies and individuals, and canceled the call “golden visa”which automatically granted the residence permit to all those foreigners who invest two million pounds in the country.

The UK has always been seen by some Russian oligarchs and kleptocrats as a safe place to invest. The anti-corruption organization Transparency International revealed in its latest report in February that 6.7 billion pounds (8.1 billion euros) of money have been invested in the British real estate market. “dirty money” since 2016, of which £1.5 billion come from Russian billionaires accused of financial crimes or with ties to the Kremlin. Most of these properties (55%) are in the hands of offshore companies.

Transparency International believes the figures could be higher because there are 90,000 properties across the country owned by opaque companies, so neither the British government nor law enforcement can know who the real owners are. It also identifies 2,189 companies registered in the UK and its overseas territories and Crown dependencies used in 48 corruption cases and money laundering in Russia. And he says that the UK is the “world center of money laundering” and the laundering of reputations.

Proposal in Parliament

The British Government presented this week a bill in parliament which would serve to unmask the real owners of shell companies that own property in the UK. The new legislation, which also aims to make sanctions retroactive, would force foreign companies to declare the identity of their true owners. Otherwise, they would be exposed to confiscation of your assets. The reform may take months to be approved.

For many years the government has been accused of facilitating this “dirty money” investment and turning a blind eye. The measures against Russian oligarchs were first announced after the poisoning of Russian double spy Sergey Sripal on British soil in 2018 with the nerve gas Novichok. The then prime minister, Theresa Mayblamed Putin directly for the attack and announced actions against oligarchs such as Roman Abramovichwho was linked to corruption and the Russian president.

Some tycoons make a move

An analysis by the Open Democracy think tank suggests there is thousands of companies in the UK commercial register controlled by Russian citizens and some are linked to Putin allies. Roman Abramovichin addition to Chelsea, controls two other British firms, while the richest man in Russia, Alexei Mordashovvery close to Putin, is also in charge of several British companies, including the mining Nord Gold.

Britain’s hardening stance has prompted some oligarchs to take action. Just this week, Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale, a club he bought for 140 million pounds in 2003 and could end up selling for 3 billion, according to expert estimates. The tycoon has not yet been sanctioned, but the Labor opposition leader has called for him to be included in the next round of sanctions. Some sources maintain that Abramovich has also put up for sale some of the luxurious homes he owns in the country.