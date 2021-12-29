Los Angeles police scrutiny and criticism for the death of a teenage girl in a store

One of the three bullets that an agent fired at a suspected assault hit Valentina Orellana-Peralta in a fitting room

This year the department of Los Angeles has killed 18 people by shooting, part of the 900 killed at the hands of the police in the United States.

18 of the 37 people to whom agents of Los Angeles police have shot this year have died, more than double that of last year, according to an analysis by the ‘Los Angeles Times’. They are part of the more than 900 people who have killed police officers across the United States during 2021. But the case of the last victim, the 14-year-old Chilean teenager Valentina Orellana-Peralta, has intensified the criticism and scrutiny about him use of deadly force by the uniformed in the Californian city and, in general, in the country.

Orellana-Peralta was last Thursday with his mother in a Burlington store fitting room in North Hollywood looking for dresses for Christmas when about a dozen agents went to the establishment after receiving several calls that denounced that a man, later identified as Daniel Elena López, 24, was assaulting clients. Although some of the calls suggested that he might have a firearm and at least one mentioned that shots had been heard, Elena López had attacked three clients with the lock of a bike.

As confirmed by the video released Monday by the police, the agents They went up to the second floor where Elena López was. One of them, armed with a assault rifle, He asked his teammates to stop, back up, keep their distance, and let him get ahead. When they reached one of the corridors, they saw blood and one of Elena-López’s victims, who was at the end of that corridor and apparently moving away from the woman. The agent armed with the rifle shot immediately three times and caught up with the suspect, who died shortly thereafter.

One of his bulletsHowever, it had bounced off the ground and crossed the wall of the fitting room, where he fatally wounded Orellana-Peralta, who died in her mother’s arms.

Investigations and critiques

The agent has been given leave, without suspension of salary, and a internal investigation, that the chief of police, Michel Moore, has promised that it will be “comprehensive, complete and transparent.” In addition, and in application of a state law that came into force in July and that obliges the Justice Department To investigate cases with police victims to determine if charges are brought against the agents involved, this procedure has been launched after the death of Orellana-Peralta.

The case keeps parallels with a similar one that happened in 2018when police killed a manager, Melyda Corado, at a Trader’s Joe supermarket in pursuit of a shooting suspect. In that case, the criminal did not die from the shots and has ended up being the defendant for the death of Corado, while the policeman who shot did not face charges. Albert Corado, brother of the victim in that case and now a candidate for the Los Angeles municipal council, has denounced that “nothing has changed.”

His is not the only voice that criticizes the tactics used by the police in the United States, which since the massacre at the Columbine institute (Colorado) have applied the idea of ​​“shoot first “, one that makes waters especially when the aggressor does not have a firearm as in this case. “Nothing in the video justified opening fire in the way the cop did. (…) The deadly force is the last option on the table ”, John Hamasaki, a criminal lawyer and member of the San Francisco police commission, told ‘The Guardian’, who also stressed that there was no apparent de-escalation attempt of the situation or to control and communicate verbally with Elena López.

Groups like League of United Latin American Citizens They have also denounced what happened. “Everything in the training at the academy is supposed to teach them to consider the worst possible scenarios before drawing their revolvers,” Domingo García, president of the group, said in a statement. Equally worrisome is that this is the latest in a series of Los Angeles police shootings involving Latinos. It is clear that the days of ‘shoot first, ask later’ reap its ugly head again in one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation. “

Ron Gochez, a community activist and high school teacher in Los Angeles, has also pointed to the racial overtones of the case in a statement to the ‘Los Angeles Times’, suggesting that the incident could have been handled differently in a more affluent and white neighborhood. . “I realize it was a dangerous situation, but the way the police act in our communities shows a total disregard for our lives“, has declared.