Luka Doncic will play in the NBA All-Star as a reserve

luka doncic, of the Dallas Mavericksis among the reserves for the All-Star game, which will be played on February 20 in Cleveland (USA).

The Slovenian was chosen this Thursday among the players of the Western Conference beside Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Chris-Paul (Phoenix Suns) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves).

In the Eastern Conference they were selected Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), darius garland (Cleveland Cavaliers, first All-Star appearance), james harden (Brooklyn Nets), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Chris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors, first choice for the All-Star).

As soon as the reservations are announced, Draymond Green He said on the TNT television network that he will not be able to play the All-Star due to injury, so the NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, will have to choose a substitute.

The quintets for Cleveland

These names join the starting lineup, which was announced last week. Lebron James (Los Angeles Lakers) was chosen captain of one of the teams and shared a selection in the West with Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies, first All-Star pick), Nikola Jockic (Denver Nuggets) and Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors, first All-Star pick).

On the other hand, Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) will captain the other team and was among the starters in the East along with DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), Bring Young (Atlanta Hawks), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) and Joel Embid (Philadelphia 76ers).

his third #NBAAllStar CRAZINESS @luka7doncic This season he is averaging 26.0 PPG, 8.8 RPG and 8.9 APG with the @dallasmavs pic.twitter.com/tweRjAZHFN – NBA Spain (@NBAspain) February 4, 2022

The names of the ten starters come from a calculation that takes into account the online vote of NBA fans (50% of the total), the choices of the league’s players (25%) and the opinions of the media. communication (25%). Instead, the reserves are chosen by the 30 NBA coaches.

Although the starters and reserves are chosen based on conference allocations, that doesn’t mean they’re going to be lined up in East vs. West blocks.

💛💜 The new trophy for the MVP of the #NBAAllStarthe KOBE BRYANT TROPHY – NBA Spain (@NBAspain) February 3, 2022

Traditionally, the All-Star played the best players in the Western Conference against the best in the Eastern Conference. However, the NBA changed the format of this meeting in 2018 to give it one more point of competitiveness and emotion.

After the announcement of the two captains, the other eight starters and the fourteen reserves, the next step is the “draft” of the All-Star, which will take place on February 10 and in which the two captains (LeBron James and Kevin Durant) they will take turns choosing the members of their team regardless of the conference in which they play.

The only rule in the draft selection is that they first have to choose from the eight starting players before they start selecting from the reserves.