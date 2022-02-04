Macho soccer coaches: the female Rayo Vallecano coach and 10 other examples of sexism

Machismo is also present on the benches of soccer teams. It filters at all levels, in all estates, at any latitude. The last and most recent case is the one carried out by Charles Santisothe new coach of the women’s team Vallecano Ray.

The revelation of an audio sent by him through Whatsapp, four years ago now, in which he cheered a gang rape has outraged the Vallecana fans, the club’s players and has caused a social reaction that at the moment those responsible for the club try to deal by looking the other way. “Professionals are signed here, not people”, he commented Raul Martin Presapresident of the Rayista club.

Santiso’s, who has publicly apologized and shown remorse, is only the latest scandal that links the figure of a soccer coach with sexist messages or attitudes. ‘El Periódico de España’ reviews another 10 cases of coaches who have been involved in unfortunate sexist episodes.

Who was a Manchester United player for 10 seasons, became England women’s coach in 2018. He had to delete his Twitter account as soon as he took office, after the ‘Daily Star’ revealed some of the sexist comments that he had written on the social network a few years earlier. “Relax, I’m calm again, I just hit my wife! Now I feel better! He wrote in the summer of 2011. A year later, he commented in another tweet: “You women always want equality, until it comes. time to pay the bills”, adding the hashtag #hypocrites. Neville, like Santiso, was quick to apologize publicly. He did it on the BBC. Three years later he left office and today trains the Inter-MiamiAmerican team founded by david beckham.

Juan Sabas

Another display of dialectical machismo featured the former Atlético de Madrid soccer player, while training the Extremadura Sports Union in 2018, a club that was then Second Division B. Sabas appeared in some images prior to a press conference, pointing out with a laugh: “That’s what interns do, put on under the tables“. The video spread like wildfire on social networks and caused outrage in different sectors. The Malvaluna Women’s Association asked for his dismissal. The club justified his coach, pointing out that the comment had been taken out of context and that “it was in a tone funny and joker in a relaxed and non-offensive context”.

Also in 2018, the then coach of the Naples in the Italian Serie A, he replied to a reporter at a press conference with the following outburst: “I’m not sending you to fuck because you are a woman and you are beautiful”. Did your fellow journalists leave the place? No, some of them just laughed. The coach, today responsible for the bench of the Latium, apologized to the journalist at the end of the press conference. She pointed out that the most painful thing was the laughter of her classmates.

Another journalist, this time Swedish, received an unfortunate reply from another professional coach. The former French coach and world champion in France 1998 as a player he was the technical manager of Paris Saint-Germain in 2013 when he answered a question from Johanna Franden about the team’s tactical drawing: “Women talking about tactics football… It’s so beautiful. Is incredible. Do you know what the 4-3-3 formation means?” Later in the same interview, Blanc told the reporter that he was joking.

The former AC Milan and Italian national team player’s eyesight presented some problems in 2013, although it didn’t seem like something ophthalmology could fix. “Honestly, I’m sorry to say it, but I don’t see women well in the world of football,” Gattuso said in an interview on an Italian radio station. Coach since 2012, the Italian has since gone through seven benches and is currently without a team.

The Welshman seems to have gone further, who was removed from the position of coach of Welsh for an alleged case of physical and psychological abuse of his former partner. The trial, which should have taken place on January 24, was delayed until August 8. The legendary Manchester United footballer was arrested in November 2020 at her home and accused of psychologically abusing her ex-partner for years and assaulting her sister.

IGNATIUS CHITNISKY

The following case takes us to South America. In Uruguay, some twenty players from the Montevideo National They filed a complaint at the club against their coach, Ignacio Chitnisky. They accused him of making continuous jokes about his physical appearance, in addition to inciting them to injure rivals in exchange for money. The soccer players pointed out that these jokes about their physical appearance fit in with the “definition of gender violence collected by the Inter-American Convention to prevent, punish and eradicate violence against women”, which was created in 1994. Finally, the club decided to fire to Chitnisky.

The Mexican Football Federation did not hesitate to sanction the Brazilian ‘Tuca’, coach of Juarez FC. The mister He was punished with a three-game suspension and an economic fine for making sexist and homophobic comments at the press conference after the match between his team and the Tigers. “Are there old (women)? No, right? dofagots? The first, who is going to be the first fagot? pure males then,” Ferretti told the media. It sounds antediluvian, but it happened last November.

The then coach of Ireland He starred in other sexist statements in 2016. Asked by reporters if he would allow footballers’ wives and girlfriends to accompany them to the European Championship, O’Neill replied: “It depends on how beautiful they are. If they are attractive womenthey will be welcome. But for the ugly there is no place. The National Council of Irish Women responded to the Irish coach stating that “there is no room for such sexist comments in Irish football”.

HEIKO VOGEL

The German Football Federation adopted a controversial measure in March 2021 by sanctioning the coach of the subsidiary of the Borussia Monchengladbach with a fine of 1,500 euros and the obligation to direct a women’s team during six training sessions for unsportsmanlike addressing two assistant referees during a match. The decision of the German Federation caused quite a stir. «This punishment puts training a women’s team on the same level as doing social work. And it is not like that. Women’s soccer is a sport, and those who play it are just as professional as their male counterparts. This shows that women and girls who play football he doesn’t take them so seriously as well as men and children,” he said. nicole selmerspokesperson for the German association ‘Women in Football’.