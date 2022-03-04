Macron announces his candidacy for the presidential elections to “defend threatened values”

From neoliberal optimism to the “protective” president of the thousand and one crises. Five years after marking the exciting French elections of 2017, the president Emmanuel Macron made official this Thursday night his will to aspire to a second term in the presidential elections in April. He did it with an austere and in extremis the day before the deadline for announcing his candidacy expired. The centrist leader ended the false suspense — his candidacy had been taken for granted since the fall — with a letter addressed to his fellow citizens, published in all the local French newspapers.

“Our goal is to build the France of our children, instead of repeating the France of our childhood. For this reason, I ask for your trust for a new term as President of the Republic”, assures the leader, in an implicit criticism of the far-rightists Éric Zemmour and Marine Le Pen, his main rivals in the elections, according to the polls, with the permission of the conservative Valerie Pecresse and the rebellious Jean-Luc Mélenchonwho also start with certain options to reach the second round.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has totally overshadowed the presidential campaign. There are less than 40 days left for the elections on April 10 (first round) and April 24 (second round) and the electoral debate has disappeared from the airwaves in France. In accordance with the current context – one of the worst wars in Europe since the Second World War – Macron has opted for an austere announcement, since he does not want to abandon his suit of his president and go down in the mud of the electoral fight. His first rallyscheduled for this Saturday in Marseille, was annulled after the start of the war.

“I will not be able to campaign”

“Definitely, I will not be able to campaign as I would have liked due to context. But with clarity and commitment, I will explain our project”, he affirms. In fact, there is speculation in France that the centrist leader will only hold two or three meetings in the entire race to the Elysée and will not participate in television debates, except for the duel prior to the second round. A campaign relegated to the background that runs the risk of leading the neighboring country to a presidential election – the elections that dominate all French political activity – with particularly high levels of abstention.

Beyond ending the false suspense, his letter is interesting in outlining some of the main measures of his program. “We must work more and continue with the reduction of taxes on work and production”, affirms the centrist leader, hinting at conservative economic measures, such as a extension of the legal retirement age beyond 62 years or a repeal of the 35 hours of weekly work —two of the pillars of the French social model—. At the same time, it calls for social measures to improve the situation of the elderly or disabled.

election favorite

“I am the candidate for uphold our values that the imbalances of the world threaten us”, says Macron with an obvious reference to the war in Ukraine. “For five years, we have faced numerous tests: terrorism, pandemic, return of violence, war in Europe,” adds the centrist leader, who has tried to take advantage of this succession of crises to get rid of the label of “president of the rich” and presenting himself as “a protective president”, although his ideological project has changed less than it might appear.

The war in Ukraine – the latest of these crises – looks like a poisoned gift from Putin to Macron. Although his tragic outburst meant the failure of the centrist leader’s diplomatic initiative, it has reinforced his popularity in France and his status as favorite in the presidential elections. According to the latest polls, it would be the most voted in the first round with 27%, ahead of Le Pen (18%), Zemmour (15%), Mélenchon (12%) and Pécresse (11%). And he would beat any of his rivals in the second round.