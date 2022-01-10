Macron presents a security plan in a clear pulse to the right ahead of the April elections

Competing with the right in the auction of measures to combat crime. The French President, Emmanuel macron, reiterated this Monday its commitment to the iron hand in terms of security and by multiply the resources allocated to the police. The leader promised double the number of agents security forces “before 2030.” “In the last five years, in accordance with our promises, we have again invested in security,” Macron said in a speech in Nice with a clearly electoral tone.

Although he has not yet made his candidacy official, no one doubts the presence of the centrist leader in the April presidential elections. In addition to the pandemic, one of the most recurring themes in this campaign it is the fight against crime. The Covid-19 crisis accentuated the anguish and fractures of French society and catapulted The insecurity as one of the main problems of the French – official data show, however, that the number of crimes has remained stable in the last decade in France. The right and the extreme right take advantage of it as one of their favorite angles of attack. Conservative Valérie Pécresse said last week that she wants to “take out the Karcher (a powerful vacuum cleaner)” to “restore order on the street.”

Macron has responded to these criticisms by promising an increase of 15,000 million euros in the security item in the next five years. This would mean a 25% increase in funds in this area, whose budget has already risen by 1,500 million by 2022. This measure will take place in a bill to be presented in March, but whose approval will depend on the result of the presidential elections.

“I am aware of the challenges that we have pending in terms of security“, acknowledged the president at the beginning of the works of a future police station in the town of the Côte d’Azur. Police, judges, associations and local politicians were present at the event. The Minister of the Interior, the sarkozist Gerald Darmanin, and the the mayors of Nice, Christian Estrosi, and of Toulon, Hubert Falco, two barons of the Republican right who recently joined the ranks of macronism.

Triple fines for street harassment

With obvious features of an electoral program, he announced a motley list of measures to guarantee “the right to a quiet life.” Promised to create 200 gendarmerie units in rural areas, in addition to increasing the number of agents in “distressed neighborhoods” in order to “dismantle the main points of drug traffic“He also said wanting.”doubling the police presence on public transport in those hours when more aggressions occur “.

In addition, he announced a widespread use of fines with a fixed financial penalty for those crimes with penalties of less than one year in prison. A measure aimed at streamlining the tasks of a judicial system with insufficient personnel. As a more interesting proposition, he promised triple the penalty for the crime of street harassment up to 300 euros, suffered especially by women.

With a left practically disappeared – the only candidate with certain options currently in this space is the insubordinate Jean-Luc Mélenchon – the race for the Elysee has become a competition between the Republican right and the extreme right to become the rival of Macron in the second round. The president is committed to taking advantage of this scenario and dispute the Republicans (LR, PP partners in France) a part of his electorate, mimicking his speech on security matters. His candidate, Valérie Pécresse, represents a much more fearsome rival than the ultras Marine Le Pen Y Eric Zemmour.