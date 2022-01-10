Madrid reacts in the second half and defeats La Penya

The Madrid This Sunday he mathematically secured first place in the league standings in the first round of the championship thanks to his victory in the Badalona Olympic against Joventut (71-90).

Before a very lively stand dedicated to their team, for the good moment that La Penya is going through, with 8,000 followers in the pavilion, Joventut remained firm in the first two quarters to reach the break with an advantage on the scoreboard (42-38).

However, Madrid put the batteries to impose their power in the hoops. Proof of this was the white scoring dominance in the second period (29-52), thanks mainly to the game of Heurtel (20 points) and Yabusele(16, after its renewal). With this victory, Real Madrid maintains its firm leadership, with 15 victories and 1 single defeat. La Penya is third.

The datasheet

Joventut: Guillem Vives (7), Pau Ribas (10), Parra (4), Willis (4), Tomic (18) -the starting team-, Busquets (2), Paul (2), Brodziansky (12), Ventura (3) , Happy (7), Birgander (2), Bassas (0).

Real Madrid: Abalde (5), Taylor (11), Hanga (6), Yabusele (16), Tavares (8) -the starting team-, William-Goss (6), Poirier (5), Sergio Llull (11), Causeur (2 ), Randolph (0), Heurtel (20), Rudy Fernández (00).

Partial: 20-24; 22-14; 16-27; 13-25.

Referees: Emilio Pérez, Francisco Araña and Yasmina Alcaraz.