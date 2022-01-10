Madurismo suffers a strong symbolic defeat after losing the cradle of Hugo Chávez at the polls

The opposition won again in Barinas, the home state of Hugo Chávez, ruled two decades ago by the family of the former president

The electoral court had annulled the election of last November that had also been favorable to the opponents

Madurismo bit the dust of the electoral defeat in the state of Barinas, the cradle of Hugo Chávez and a kind of family fiefdom since he came to power, more than two decades ago. Despite the substantial resources that the State used to support the candidacy of Jorge Arreaza, a former minister of Chávez and Maduro himself, as well as the husband of one of the daughters of the late Bolivarian, the Social Democrat Sergio Garrido put an end to the dominance of the Bolivarian’s surname with 55% of the votes. “The (opposition) unit won. We want to add the greatest amount of wills to build and help overcome the obstacles and problems that we suffer in Barinas,” he said.

President Nicolas Maduro He had tried without luck to convince the inhabitants of that region located 500 kilometers from Caracas of all that was at stake. “We are going to win with the immortal spirit of Commander Chávez!” He said. They didn’t pay much attention to him. In this way, the Government tested the same medicine in two months. During the regional elections of November 21, the opposition had been imposed in Barinas as a kind of exception to the general rule of that contest where 20 states were left in the hands of the Unified Socialist Party (PSUV). But the electoral justice annulled the triumph of Freddy superlano considering that he was unable to compete. Superlano had defeated none other than Argenis Chavez, brother of the ex-president, who did not want to participate in the elections again, perhaps sensing the result.

The election was repeated again and the antimadurismo proclaimed victory again. The electoral authorities took longer than necessary to announce the winner despite the recognition of Barraza himself. “Barinas dear. The information we receive from our PSUV structures indicates that, although we increased in voting, we have not achieved the goal. I warmly thank our heroic militancy. We will continue to protect the Barinese people from all spaces. “Barreaza reaped 41% of the accessions.

Superlano, who belongs to Voluntad Popular (VP), the party of the former legislator Juan GuaidóStill self-proclaimed “president in charge” of Venezuela, he was one of the first to celebrate the victory. “Today the Barinese not only faced the PSUV but the entire state.”

The opposition’s victory in Barinas is a symbol to support electoral participation, the articulation of the institutional opposition around a homogeneous campaign and the concentration of the vote in the real forces of the opposition without playing the game of the divisionists. – Luis Vicente Leon (@luisvicenteleon) January 10, 2022

National impact

“It was not worth populism, official mobilization, military displacement, institutional control or virulent attacks against those who wanted to vote. The vote of more than half of the people of Barinas killed several birds with one stone,” said the analyst Luis Vicente Leon. Although the results of this Sunday do not alter the general political map, they are, according to León, “a great lesson on the power of the vote to press changes, even when electoral conditions are disadvantageous. “On November 21, the opposition favored the victory of Madurismo by lacking a common strategy.” Having had all political forces and institutional opposition leaders overturned in Barinas supporting their candidate allowed channel rage and produce a victory with a fundamental symbolism, “León pointed out in this regard. In this sense, the most radical sectors of antimadurismo that do not trust the electoral struggle were also defeated. It will soon be known to what extent the opposition draws lessons from what happened. at the polls and how it defines its roadmap. negotiations with the government that were carried out in Mexico with the sponsorship of the hosts and Norway with the purpose of resolving the political conflict that has plunged Venezuela into an unprecedented crisis.

“We all have to continue working so that the change that was expressed today in Barinas finishes consolidating throughout our country,” said the former presidential candidate, Henrique Capriles.

Guaidó, who has been reluctant to participate in the November regional elections and is increasingly weakened on the domestic front, beyond US support, this time celebrated Garrido’s triumph as his own. “Where it started ends“He said in relation to Barinas, Chávez’s native region.” The dictatorship lost and we are not only talking about one result. “