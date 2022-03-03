Marc Gual, footballer from Badalona who played in Ukraine: “I just hope the war is over”

The athlete from Badalona arrived in the city a few days ago, after experiencing the first moments of the Russian offensive

The mayor of Badalona (Barcelonès), Ruben Guijarroreceived this Thursday morning at the Casa de la Vila the footballer Marc Gual, who has just arrived in the city after getting out of Ukraine, where he was part of the squad of the city club Dniprolocated in the east of the country, banks of the Dnieper river.

Gual, a resident of Badalona and former player of clubs like Girona or the Alcorconlived through the first days of the Russian offensive inside the country, from where he was able to leave after two days in the car, until you reach the border with Romania.

The athlete from Badalona thanked the reception and stated that “these were hours of great uncertainty, but fortunately I have been able to return home with my family and now I am much calmer”. “Now I only hope that the war situation in Ukraine ends as soon as possible so that the citizens of the country do not suffer and can resume their lives,” Gual insisted.

in contact with the family

From the City Council they point out that, since the player’s need to leave Ukraine was made public, Mayor Guijarro was in “constant contact” with family of the player and with Gual himself to “offer all possible collaboration from the City Council to enable his departure”.

After the reception at the Casa de la Vila, in which the third deputy mayor, David Torrents, also participated, Guijarro explained that “with this reception we want to convey to Marc and the entire Ukrainian community of Badalona the support of the municipal government to to be able to manage and resolve situations related to the conflict that may affect any resident of the city”.

