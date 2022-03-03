Marc Márquez: “Bad things come by themselves; good things have to be pursued”

He just turned 29 years old. This Thursday begins its tenth season in MotoGPhis kingdom, the stage in which he has revolutionized, not only the way of racing, of winning, of driving those crazy horses that the new Honda RC213V has, but also a different way of imposing himself, of being, until he was injured from true, the boss of the category with his unmistakable style that, now, he senses that he will have to change to win again.

Because Marc Márquez Alentá (Cervera, Lleida, February 17, 1993) He is already on the way to win again, to regain the throne. He has decided, he says, to give a change of direction, “shake” his life by going to live in Madrid to fully recover from his right arm and, above all, forget two years of (almost) confinement in his new house in Cervera.

Márquez dreams, yearns, senses that he can, with luck, a lot of training, illusion, smile and confidence return to being the Marc of always, you know, the aggressive Marc, the one with the ‘saves’, the one who wins in the face of a dog or only. “Hopefully that Marc will reappear! But, after two years without running regularly, another Marc will appear”. And that is where the best rider of the last decade (if he wins again this year, he will have won 7 of the 10 MotoGP titles played) assures that he does not yet feel among the favorites, but among the candidates.

Excuse me, I’m sorry, tell me about going to live in Madrid, because it seems that it has become more fashionable than Barcelona or Cervera. Well, I was already going to Madrid twice a week for medical follow-up and the recovery of my right arm, so I decided to consider it seriously and discussed it with my family and the team. You know, I don’t take a step if my two ‘families’ don’t see it well. In the end, everyone understood that the best thing was to sacrifice myself for a whole year to see if we could get out of this once and for all, especially in the aspect of total physical recovery, or almost, of the right arm. I already said that this year the priority was going to be taking care of and improving my physique. The truth is that, after this long period of uncertainty, of much suffering, I felt like shaking up my life a bit, giving it a sudden, complete change. And that’s what I’ve done. Madrid is part of that change.

“Someone who hasn’t competed in two years can’t be the favourite, but one of the candidates for the title can be” Marc Márquez / Repsol Honda Team Rider

And what do the parents say? And his brother Alex? Wow, that was so much fun. When I commented on it, voices began to emerge like: “well, if you go to Madrid, I will too”. Dad is always happy to help me with anything and mom…that has been a bit harder, but I already told her “mom, take the AVE, in Lleida, at eight and ten you’re already home”. Of course, Àlex was the first to sign up, dogs included. José (Martínez, his assistant and ‘sparring’ in motorcycle training), too, of course. And so we are, although life will remain the same: home, gym, recovery, training, travel, hotel, races and start over.

What is evident is that it is time for good times to come, right? Indeed, yes, yes, it’s about time we got out of this. Hence the radical change. It is evident that everything starts from definitively ending the recovery of the arm, yes, but I wanted a sudden change. I’ve been four winters without vacations, without rest…what if the left shoulder, what if then the right, always locked up at home, three operations, more lockdown, you can’t go anywhere, the view, more house, more sofa and for that I decide to make a sudden change in my life and I’m going to live in Madrid. I hope to make up for lost time, but slowly, slowly, knowing what to do, without forcing. Bad things come by themselves; the good ones, you have to chase them.

That is why he has noticed and talks so much about the resurgence of Rafa Nadal. I have been paying attention to him for a long time, his behavior is very inspiring, not only for me but for any athlete. Nobody think please! that I intend to compare myself with Rafa Nadal, nobody can compare with Rafa! Nadal is an example, on and off the court, he is a fighter, he never gives up.

Well, you never give up either. That’s what I mean, that’s it. Nadal has taught us all that sport is fighting, that you can fall, suffer, injure yourself, but you never have to give up. You have to get up and fight again. Among other things, because that is what is expected of you. Look, I met Nadal in 2010. We met at a sports gala. I was nobody, I want to say that he had not yet won my first title and he treated me with exquisite tact and spoke to me with precious closeness and kindness. And, already then, I thought, damn what a great guy! And, yes, with Àlex, on the sofa at home, we enjoyed his victory in Australia horribly, we went crazy. Like everyone, right?

Give me two strokes of that new Marc Márquez that you think we can see this year on the track. Well, more than a new Marc, we could talk about a different, different Marc. I am the first who cannot ignore what I have been through, that is, two years with serious, complicated injuries that have kept me off the track and training with operations, months of forced rest, doubts, uncertainty… and, of course, , you lose confidence that, yes, it recovers, but I have a small sequel, on the right shoulder, which does not prevent me from continuing to drive, but it will, perhaps, we will see, that my strengths are not so strong or be others. And, then, let’s not forget it, especially me, who just turned 29. And, in addition, there is the generational change that has already come to MotoGP.

The youngsters arrive pressing, well, like you did 10 years ago, when you swept away, in 2013, in your debut year among the ‘kings’, breaking all records of precocity. It is evident that every time the riders who make the jump to MotoGP are younger and that is not a criticism, please! It is simply a fact that the grid changes very quickly. And the youngsters arrive with more speed, with much more speed, especially at one, two or three laps… but they may lack what we more veterans have, which is race management, experience, movement in the middle of the race, when you have to squeeze and when not….

“The youngsters come to MotoGP being very, very fast, so you have to use other weapons to beat them”

And that’s where, perhaps, you can make a difference. If you look at the races of Dani Pedrosa, Jorge Lorenzo or Valentino Rossi, in their last seasons they didn’t do as many pole positions, they didn’t do as many fastest laps, they weren’t even, often, the fastest in practice, but the run and bam! they beat you, they were there, always fighting for the podium. I don’t want to say that I am in my last years, no, no, I mean that, perhaps, I should express those qualities. I have to find another way to win. You can right? that, in a World Championship with 21 grand prix, being, from time to time, fourth, fifth or sixth, is not so bad. I repeat, the youngsters come to MotoGP being very, very fast, so we will have to use other weapons to beat them.

It seems that the new bike will help him achieve his goals. We’re on that. It has a lot of potential, yes, although, from the start, it didn’t fully adapt to my riding style, but I’m already making it my own. We will see, we will see, problems will arise, we will make mistakes, because man is the only animal that stumbles two or even three times on the same stone, but the bike has changed a lot although, last year, I already won three races being as it was. This year we have taken a big step and I think, yes, that it is a bike with which we can fight for the title.

Pol Espargaró, his partner, assures that with this Honda they will fall less…I still remember when I told the doctors not to let me run until they were sure that my right arm would withstand the first fall. And there were many, yes. Everyone knows that to find the limit you have to fall, but nobody likes to fall. Now I feel even better than when I won in Misano last year, my last race. The problem with my eyes delayed my physical preparation, but both in Malaysia and Indonesia I have endured the pre-season tests well, although I am still not one hundred percent.

So it is better to start as a candidate than as a favorite. Someone who spends two years without competing regularly cannot be a favorite, at best. Favorite I can be with the passing of the races. It’s my tenth year in MotoGP, so I know that this is a long time and you have to be regular. I have to admit that I’m fine or I’m starting to be fine. I’ve been saying something like that for a long time. And I’m excited, yes. Being in Qatar is already a prize.

So much injury, so much uncertainty, so much waiting, has it affected you on a mental level? Nobody likes to be standing still, away, not from the races, but even from the gym, from the motorcycle, from training. It affects you, of course, how can it not affect you, after so much time running and winning! It’s a very strong blow, but that’s what the family, the team, the people, your fans, the people who continually encourage you are for. Now I see everyone excited and that is already a real high for me.

Has the sight mishap been, without a doubt, the hardest, most uncertain and unpleasant thing? It’s my Achilles heel, because it’s the third time it’s happened to me. I have always had luck with Dr. Sánchez Dalmau, a genius. He passed me by as a child, almost as a child, without importance; It happened to me again, in 2011, when I had to have surgery and, now, that he has healed on his own, with rest.

The pre-season training sessions in both Malaysia and Indonesia have been spectacular in terms of equality of bikes and riders. What a World Cup it is, right? The same thing happens every year, yes, but I never give it much importance, not even when things are going well for me, for example, in 2015, which was the best in the test and then I suffered a lot. There are, yes, 10 or 12 bikes and riders to win, but the World Championship will put each of us in his place. We have to wait for the first four or five races to know where each of us is. One thing is clear, Fabio (Quartararo, the Yamaha champion) and ‘Pecco’ (Bagnaia, runner-up with Ducati) are the two clear favourites. Then, we are several candidates. We will see, we will see.