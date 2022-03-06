Martin strikes in Qatar against a resurrected Márquez

Right, it’s a world very open, very. True, young people come to MotoGP with stratospheric speed, the test took place today, the first day, in the ‘quali’ of the Qatar Grand Prix (1:00 p.m., Movistar and DAZN)where the Madrilenian Jorge Martin (Ducati)who was born on the other side of the fence of the Jarama circuit, has achieved a very fast ‘pole’ (the fifth in 15 races in MotoGP, something barbaric!) and, therefore, has shown that hunger that he claims to have and that will allow him, he says, “to win three or four races this year”. There are, sorry, like Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro who see him as a contender for the world title.

True, there are many, even too many, drivers in need (remember, it is a renewal year, 20 of 24 end against this year) of good performances, podiums and even victories to consolidate their future and their bank account. And, in that sense, they are going to play everything on every Saturday, every Sunday, in every race. Hence, the fight is, as has been demonstrated today, so brutal, so brutal, so balanced, that the champion Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) It has been necessary to go through the playoffs before facing the ‘kings’ like him.

Bastianini, the ham

True, this championship is so different from the last few years that powerful bikes, like the official Ducati, will not be in the front row; that motorcycles, like the Suzuki, which were very fast yesterday, were not so today, at the decisive moment; and what guys like Enea Bastianini (Ducati)which does not enter the pools, cause chaos in rehearsals and ends up being the ham in the sandwich that Martín and Marc Márquezspectacular and third on his return, are in the front row of the new season.

Because if something has changed in Lusail, before Losail, it is that the king of the last decade has returned. Márquez, supported by a resolute, efficient, fast and, above all, excellent new Honda RC213V to one lap, he has been in front throughout the weekend, conquering the front row. “I’m very happy, yes, but it’s not Sunday, Sunday is tomorrow and that’s when you have to show that you have aspirations and that you want, in the end, maybe not at the beginning, to fight for the title, again”.

Because that is the reflection that flies over the track, the ‘paddock’, the press room, the World Cup: Marc Márquez, winner of six of the seven World Cups in which he has really raced (he only missed the one that Jorge Lorenzo snatched him in the 2015), has returned to reclaim his throne. And the way to announce, despite being very, very, very cautious in his statements, has been with the third fastest time, the first row, of the grand prix in which he returns.

the rogue marc

True, they can win several, many, too many, but, as the champion ‘El Diablo’ Quartararo himself has recognized, a being who never lies, “the first thing to do is endorse the crown by winning the best, Marc, who It has been our reference during all these years”. And the best, MM93, is back although, as he has recognised, “I had to stick to Mir’s colin and then to Bagnaia’s, to win those two tenths that put me in the front row. But, yes, I have to say that in FP4 (the training session in which the race is imitated) I did some excellent times and I felt very, very loose, with a very good pace”.

True, this is very, very long, 21 weekends, 21 races, 21 Sundays, 126 training sessions in which anything can happen, yes, yes, even injuries and thousands of scares, but to win, not only the first GP, but the title must be the best throughout the year. It was, in a brutal way, Márquez in 2019, when he was whole and won overwhelmingly; It was Joan Mir (Suzuki), in 2021, although he only added one victory and it was Quartararo, last year, when nobody could cough at him, not even ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, owner of the best bike on the MotoGP grid, the ‘Desmosedici’, a bike that hasn’t won the title since 2007.