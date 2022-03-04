Mobile World Congress 2022 Barcelona: News and latest news

The King, Aragonès and Colau coincide in a meeting about Mobile news

The King, the President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, and the Mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, have coincided this Monday in a meeting during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in which a dozen companies have presented their technological innovations to a group of authorities. The meeting took place after the monarch’s arrival at the event, where he was received by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, the First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, and the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Reyes Maroto, among other authorities, but neither Aragonès nor Colau were present. Among the personalities who participated in the reception for the King were also the Government delegate in Catalonia, Maria Eugènia Gay; the mayor of L’Hospitalet (Barcelona), Núria Marín; the president of Fira de Barcelona, ​​Pau Relat, and the CEO of GSMA, John Hoffman.