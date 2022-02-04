Moroccan rescue teams hope to reach boy Rayan this Friday

Rescue teams have scrambled from Thursday to Friday night in a race against the clock to try to save Rayan, the 5-year-old boy trapped in a deep well in northern Morocco, a country in suspense over this drama. A case that it is inevitable to remember Julen, who died in a well in Malaga in January 2019.

rescue operations they intensified at night around the well, where they are opening another continuous hole, and could continue until morning, AFP found.

The excavation works “have reached more than 27 meters, hoping to reach 32 in the next few hours, before digging a horizontal gap between the hole and the well to rescue the child”, indicated the MAP press agenda.

In the networks the shows of support, as well as the videos of the rescue, are numerous.

🚨🇲🇦| Cela fait presque 55 heures that Rayan, 5 years old, is blocked at the bottom of a puits étroit. At 5 mètres du but, les secouristes butent malheureusement contre un terrain rocheux que rend très difficiles les travaux d’excavation. pic.twitter.com/zwr8RutgbR — Le360 (@Le360fr) February 3, 2022

A medical team has been deployed to the accident site to “perform initial examinations and resuscitation interventions of the child once rescued,” added MAP. There is also a gendarmerie helicopter ready for his evacuation to a nearby hospital.

Rescuers are being advised by a team of surveyors on site.

third night

the little Rayan accidentally fell on tuesday at night in the dry well 32 meters deep, narrow and difficult to access, dug near his house in a village near the town of Bab Berred, in northern Morocco.

“In a moment of inattention, the little boy fell into the well he was preparing. I couldn’t close my eye all night,” Rayan’s father told the local information site Le360.

“Rayan is very loved here in the village, not only in my house. I miss him, it’s been three nights already,” his grandmother Laaziza told AFP.

According to the MAP news agency, the rescuers were able to supply the boy “water and oxygen through tubes“.

“The child rescue draws near (…) Our hearts go out to the family and we pray to God that he will be reunited with his relatives as soon as possible,” said the Executive’s spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, after a government council.

digging around

The rescue teams, mobilized for more than 48 hours, they couldn’t go straight down to the well because “its diameter is less than 45 centimeters,” Abdelhabi Temrani, head of operations, told Al Oula public television.

The rescuers also thought of “expand the diameter of the well but this was not possible due to the type of land, which could lead to a landslide,” explained the government spokesman.

Therefore, it was decided to excavate around the well.

The situation of the minor has awakened deep emotion in the country and led to displays of solidarity on social media.

The label #salvadarayan (in Arabic) was among the top Twitter trends on Thursday afternoon.

Moroccan footballer Paris Saint-Germain Achraf Hakimi He shared an illustration on Instagram along with the emoticons of a broken heart and two hands together, as a sign of prayer. And the Algerian soccer player Riyad Mahrez, of Manchester City, shared a photo of Rayan on Facebook with the hashtag #StayStrong (“stay strong”).