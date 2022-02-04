Morocco begins the last stage of the excavation to remove a five-year-old boy from a well

Moroccan rescuers have begun the delicate and final stage of horizontal excavation to reach the bottom of a narrow well where the boy fell last Tuesday Rayan, aged five, in a town in the north of the country.

According to sources from the local authorities, the teams of Civil Engineering and surveyors are currently carrying out scientific surveys on the features of the land before accessing Rayan.

The sources add that the rescue teams are prepared to access at any time to remove the boy Rayan, who has been at the bottom of a narrow well for more than 76 hours. 32 meters deep and 45 centimeters wide, in the town of Ighran, in northern Morocco.

تواصل عناصر الوقاية المدنية بمعية متطود الساعة حملية انقاذ الطفل “ريان” الذي سقط في بئر ضيقة يتجاوز عمقها ال 60 مترا بجماعة تمروت ضواحي #شفشاون. الصور التقطها فريق القناة الثانية قبل لحظات من عين المكان. pic.twitter.com/iPgoSraBTK — 2M.ma (@2MInteractive) February 2, 2022

The rescue operations began three days ago with the completion of a vertical tunnel parallel to the well where the little boy fell, with the help of five machines, work that was completed this afternoon to start digging a horizontal gallery to access the child.

The live streaming images by different local media they show a machine while placing a tube at the bottom of the parallel tunnel that was dug vertically to the well where Rayan fell.

In the images you can see a restless movement of the agents of the Civil protection They began to cautiously introduce one of the tubes into the hole from where the child’s place will be accessed horizontally, while Civil Engineering experts and topographers are also seen taking measurements of the place.

The images also show a massive presence of troops from the Auxiliary Forces and the Royal Gendarmerie, in addition to thousands of citizens who came to the place to express their solidarity with the child.

Although the physical condition of the child, who is continuously monitored, has not transcended, the rescue services Moroccans are working overtime “in the hope of getting Rayan out alive,” the same sources said.

According to what a member of the rescue monitoring and surveillance committee explained at the scene, Abdelhadi Tamrani, the operation is very difficult and “the risk of collapse is present all the time”, not only for the child but also for the members of the rescue team.

Each excavated meter, explained the expert, has a special feature due to the extreme fragility of the land, composed mainly of clay soil.

Social networks in Morocco and in various countries of the arab world, they turned from the past three days to express their solidarity with the parents of the little one. Many netizens changed their profile pictures to Rayan’s.