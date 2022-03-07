Home Sports MotoGP 2022: Calendar, circuits, riders… Guide to follow the championship

MotoGP 2022: Calendar, circuits, riders… Guide to follow the championship

By
Mark Bush
-
16
0

The motorcycling world championship returns this weekend and it does so with a 2022 edition that recovers normality after two seasons conditioned by the effects of the pandemic. As is tradition, Qatar opens hostilities in the month of March and will allow you to see the cards with which the different drivers and teams play for the entire season.

The course arrives without great technical novelties, beyond some small aerodynamic aspects or related to the brakes. In addition, with regard to the competition, there are some points such as those that affect the pilot safety (stricter protocols in case of collisions), to the minimum age of pilots (a step prior to the intention to increase up to 18 years in all categories by 2023) and greater surveillance of unsportsmanlike attitudes (the figure of the Judges of Facts is created to review controversial actions).

Calendar and circuits

The calendar returns to its usual format after two years of canceled races and others duplicated due to restrictions prevailing in certain parts of the planet and the logistical difficulties when making massive displacements.

This year two new circuits enter (Mandalika in Indonesia and KymiRing in Finland) and it will presumably be the last season with four races in Spain (they remain Jerez, Barcelona, ​​MotorLand and Cheste), or at least the last one with five in the Iberian Peninsula, since everything indicates that in 2023 the rotation system will begin that will rule out at least one (or even two) of the national or Portuguese grand prix each year.

The structure of the season will be the classic one that had been used until the arrival of the coronavirus: a first tour of Asia and America, later the bulk of the european racesin autumn the usual appointments at the farthest end of the planet (the usual ‘triplete’ of Japan, Australia and Malaysia joins this year Thailand) and finally, the GP of the Valencian Community.

2022 MotoGP Calendar

6-MAR Qatar – Losail

MAR 20 Indonesia – Mandalika

3-APR Argentina – Rio Hondo Hot Springs

APR-10 Austin – Circuit of the Americas

24-APR Portugal – Portimao Algarve

1-MAY Spain – Jerez

MAY-15 France – Le Mans

MAY-29 Italy – Mugello

5-JUN Catalonia – Barcelona

JUN-19 Germany – Sachsenring

JUN-26 Netherlands – Assen

10-JUL Finland – KymiRing

7-AUG Great Britain – Silverstone

AUG 21 Austria – Red Bull Ring

4-SEP San Marino – Misano Adriatico

18-SEP Aragon – MotorLand

25-SEP Japan – Motegi

2-OCT Thailand – Chang International

16-OCT Australia – Philip Island

23-OCT Malaysia – Sepang

6-NOV Valencian Community – Cheste

Drivers and teams

MotoGP

A total of 24 pilots will integrate the grid, divided into 12 teams up to six marks different. From them, nine will be Spanishmaking the national delegation the largest in the championship for yet another year. Three are world champions of the maximum category (Marc Márquez, Joan Mir and the Frenchman Fabio Quartararo) and even five are ‘rookies’ in MotoGP (Remy Gardner, Raúl Fernández and Marco Bezzecchi, who finished in the top three last year in Moto2, along with Fabio di Giannantonio, who is also moving up from the intermediate category, and Darryn Binder who does it directly from Moto3). Also, there will be three pairs of brothers on the grid (the Márquez, the Binder and the Espargaró).

Read:   "I've changed, before I was a sinvivir. So much football didn't do my head any good"

yamaha

Monster Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli

WithU Yamaha RNF: Andrea Dovizioso and Darryn Binder

Sling

Repsol-Honda: Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro

LCR Honda: Takaaki Nakagami and Alex Marquez

Ducati

DucatiLenovo: Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati: Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin

Mooney VR46: Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi

Gresini Racing: Enea Bastianini and Fabio di Giannantonio

KTM

Red Bull KTM: Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira

Tech 3 KTM: Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner

suzuki

Suzuki Ecstar: Joan Mir and Alex Rins

aprilia

Aprilia Racing: Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro

Moto2

The grill will be made up of 30 pilotsdivided into 15 teams. In this category, all participants use the same engines Triumph of 750cc. Kalex will be the majority mount for another year, being used even by the structures of Honda, Yamaha and KTM. Only six bikes will have a different mount: two Gas Gas, two MV Agusta and two Speed ​​Up-Boscoscuro. None of the participants is a world champion in the intermediate category (all have moved up to MotoGP) and only three are from Moto3 (Lorenzo Dalla Porta, Albert Arenas and Peter Acosta). Nine of the participants run under the Spanish flag (in addition to Gabri Rodrigo, born in Barcelona, ​​who represents Argentina) and more than a third of the total number of drivers in this category (11 in total) will be ‘rookies’.

Kalex

American Racing: Sean Dylan Kelly and Cameron Beaubier

Elf Marc VDS: Sam Lowes and Tony Arbolino

FlexBox HP40: Jorge Navarro and Aron Canet

Gresini Racing: Filip Salac and Alessandro Zaccone

Idemitsu Honda Team Asia: Somkiat Chantra and Ai Ogura

Italtrans: Joe Roberts and Lorenzo Dalla Porta

Liquid Moly Intact: Marcel Schrötter and Jeremy Alcoba

Mooney VR46: Niccolo Antonelli and Celestino Vietti

Pertamina Mandalika SAG: Gabriel Rodrigo and Bo Bendsneyder

Red Bull KTM Garlic: Augusto Fernandez and Pedro Acosta

RW Racing: Barry Baltus and Zonta van der Goorbergh

YAMAHA VR46: Manuel Gonzalez and Keminth Kubo

Gas Gas

Gas Gas Reel: Albert Arenas and Jake Dixon

Read:   The Dakar Rally wants to be green in 2030

MV Agusta

MV Agusta Forward: Simone Corsi and Marcos Ramirez

darkwood

speed-up: Romano Fenati and Fermin Aldeguer

Moto3

As in Moto2, this season they will compete 30 pilotsdivided into 15 teams. In practice there will be only two mounts: on the one hand Honda and on the other the majority KTM (the other three participating brands, Husqvarna, Gas Gas and CF Moto, are actually KTM with alternative trade names). There is no world champion on the grid and almost all the participants are teenagers or young people in their thirties, except for Tatsuki Suzuki (24 years old), Ana Carrasco (24), Andrea Migno (26) and John McPhee (27). Carrasco will also be the only woman in the entire championship. A third of the pilots will be Spanish (10 of the 30).

KTM

Boe SKX: Ana Carrasco and David Muñoz (Gerard Riu will run the first seven races in his place)

CIP Green Power: Kaito Toba and Joel Kelso

MT Helmets MSI: Ryūsei Yamanaka and Diogo Moreira

QJ Motor Avintia: Matteo Bertelle and Elia Bartolini

Red Bull Garlic: Jaume Masia and Daniel Holgado

Red Bull Tech 3: Adrian Fernandez and Deniz Oncu

Angelus MTA: Ivan Ortola and Stefano Nepa

Sling

Team Asia: Mario Aji and Taiyo Furusato

Leopard: Dennis Foggia and Tatsuki Suzuki

Rivacold Snipers: Andrea Migno and Alberto Surra

SIC58: Lorenzo Fellon and Riccardo Rossi

VisionTrack: Scott Ogden and Joshua Whatley

Husqvarna

Sterilgarda Max: John McPhee and Ayumu Sasaki

Gas Gas

Gas Gas Reel: Sergio Garcia and Izan Guevara

CF Motorcycle

CF Moto Prustel: Xavier Artigas and Carlos Tatay

How to watch MotoGP on TV

one more season, DAZN will be the operator in charge of broadcasting the motorcycling World Championship races live. The platform can be contracted independently (and followed through its applications in Smart TV, computers, mobile phones, tablets or other devices) or through Movistar+.

The transmissions will count in this season with the usual team of commentators (Ernst Riveras in the narration, accompanied by Izascun Ruiz, Natacha Alfageme, Carlos perezthe former pilots Alex Criville and Charles Czech and experts like Ricard Jove), in addition to the new addition of five-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo.

MotoGP race schedule

The schedules of most of the races, those that take place on European soil, will be the usual ones of the last seasons: 11.00 Moto3, 12.20 Moto2 and 14.00 MotoGP.

For the opening round in Qatar, as in most races outside Europe, the time structure changes. In Losail the races will take place at 15.00, 16.20 and 18.00, local time (two hours less in Spain).

Previous articleBombings of civilians point to Russia’s war crimes
Next articleWNBA star Brittney Griner detained in Russia
Mark Bush

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR