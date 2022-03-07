MotoGP 2022: Calendar, circuits, riders… Guide to follow the championship

The motorcycling world championship returns this weekend and it does so with a 2022 edition that recovers normality after two seasons conditioned by the effects of the pandemic. As is tradition, Qatar opens hostilities in the month of March and will allow you to see the cards with which the different drivers and teams play for the entire season.

The course arrives without great technical novelties, beyond some small aerodynamic aspects or related to the brakes. In addition, with regard to the competition, there are some points such as those that affect the pilot safety (stricter protocols in case of collisions), to the minimum age of pilots (a step prior to the intention to increase up to 18 years in all categories by 2023) and greater surveillance of unsportsmanlike attitudes (the figure of the Judges of Facts is created to review controversial actions).

Calendar and circuits

The calendar returns to its usual format after two years of canceled races and others duplicated due to restrictions prevailing in certain parts of the planet and the logistical difficulties when making massive displacements.

This year two new circuits enter (Mandalika in Indonesia and KymiRing in Finland) and it will presumably be the last season with four races in Spain (they remain Jerez, Barcelona, ​​MotorLand and Cheste), or at least the last one with five in the Iberian Peninsula, since everything indicates that in 2023 the rotation system will begin that will rule out at least one (or even two) of the national or Portuguese grand prix each year.

The structure of the season will be the classic one that had been used until the arrival of the coronavirus: a first tour of Asia and America, later the bulk of the european racesin autumn the usual appointments at the farthest end of the planet (the usual ‘triplete’ of Japan, Australia and Malaysia joins this year Thailand) and finally, the GP of the Valencian Community.

2022 MotoGP Calendar 6-MAR Qatar – Losail MAR 20 Indonesia – Mandalika 3-APR Argentina – Rio Hondo Hot Springs APR-10 Austin – Circuit of the Americas 24-APR Portugal – Portimao Algarve 1-MAY Spain – Jerez MAY-15 France – Le Mans MAY-29 Italy – Mugello 5-JUN Catalonia – Barcelona JUN-19 Germany – Sachsenring JUN-26 Netherlands – Assen 10-JUL Finland – KymiRing 7-AUG Great Britain – Silverstone AUG 21 Austria – Red Bull Ring 4-SEP San Marino – Misano Adriatico 18-SEP Aragon – MotorLand 25-SEP Japan – Motegi 2-OCT Thailand – Chang International 16-OCT Australia – Philip Island 23-OCT Malaysia – Sepang 6-NOV Valencian Community – Cheste

Drivers and teams

MotoGP

A total of 24 pilots will integrate the grid, divided into 12 teams up to six marks different. From them, nine will be Spanishmaking the national delegation the largest in the championship for yet another year. Three are world champions of the maximum category (Marc Márquez, Joan Mir and the Frenchman Fabio Quartararo) and even five are ‘rookies’ in MotoGP (Remy Gardner, Raúl Fernández and Marco Bezzecchi, who finished in the top three last year in Moto2, along with Fabio di Giannantonio, who is also moving up from the intermediate category, and Darryn Binder who does it directly from Moto3). Also, there will be three pairs of brothers on the grid (the Márquez, the Binder and the Espargaró).

Read: "I've changed, before I was a sinvivir. So much football didn't do my head any good" yamaha Monster Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli WithU Yamaha RNF: Andrea Dovizioso and Darryn Binder Sling Repsol-Honda: Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro LCR Honda: Takaaki Nakagami and Alex Marquez Ducati DucatiLenovo: Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Ducati: Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin Mooney VR46: Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi Gresini Racing: Enea Bastianini and Fabio di Giannantonio KTM Red Bull KTM: Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira Tech 3 KTM: Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner suzuki Suzuki Ecstar: Joan Mir and Alex Rins aprilia Aprilia Racing: Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro

Moto2

The grill will be made up of 30 pilotsdivided into 15 teams. In this category, all participants use the same engines Triumph of 750cc. Kalex will be the majority mount for another year, being used even by the structures of Honda, Yamaha and KTM. Only six bikes will have a different mount: two Gas Gas, two MV Agusta and two Speed ​​Up-Boscoscuro. None of the participants is a world champion in the intermediate category (all have moved up to MotoGP) and only three are from Moto3 (Lorenzo Dalla Porta, Albert Arenas and Peter Acosta). Nine of the participants run under the Spanish flag (in addition to Gabri Rodrigo, born in Barcelona, ​​who represents Argentina) and more than a third of the total number of drivers in this category (11 in total) will be ‘rookies’.

Kalex American Racing: Sean Dylan Kelly and Cameron Beaubier Elf Marc VDS: Sam Lowes and Tony Arbolino FlexBox HP40: Jorge Navarro and Aron Canet Gresini Racing: Filip Salac and Alessandro Zaccone Idemitsu Honda Team Asia: Somkiat Chantra and Ai Ogura Italtrans: Joe Roberts and Lorenzo Dalla Porta Liquid Moly Intact: Marcel Schrötter and Jeremy Alcoba Mooney VR46: Niccolo Antonelli and Celestino Vietti Pertamina Mandalika SAG: Gabriel Rodrigo and Bo Bendsneyder Red Bull KTM Garlic: Augusto Fernandez and Pedro Acosta RW Racing: Barry Baltus and Zonta van der Goorbergh YAMAHA VR46: Manuel Gonzalez and Keminth Kubo Gas Gas Gas Gas Reel: Albert Arenas and Jake Dixon Read: The Dakar Rally wants to be green in 2030 MV Agusta MV Agusta Forward: Simone Corsi and Marcos Ramirez darkwood speed-up: Romano Fenati and Fermin Aldeguer

Moto3

As in Moto2, this season they will compete 30 pilotsdivided into 15 teams. In practice there will be only two mounts: on the one hand Honda and on the other the majority KTM (the other three participating brands, Husqvarna, Gas Gas and CF Moto, are actually KTM with alternative trade names). There is no world champion on the grid and almost all the participants are teenagers or young people in their thirties, except for Tatsuki Suzuki (24 years old), Ana Carrasco (24), Andrea Migno (26) and John McPhee (27). Carrasco will also be the only woman in the entire championship. A third of the pilots will be Spanish (10 of the 30).

KTM Boe SKX: Ana Carrasco and David Muñoz (Gerard Riu will run the first seven races in his place) CIP Green Power: Kaito Toba and Joel Kelso MT Helmets MSI: Ryūsei Yamanaka and Diogo Moreira QJ Motor Avintia: Matteo Bertelle and Elia Bartolini Red Bull Garlic: Jaume Masia and Daniel Holgado Red Bull Tech 3: Adrian Fernandez and Deniz Oncu Angelus MTA: Ivan Ortola and Stefano Nepa Sling Team Asia: Mario Aji and Taiyo Furusato Leopard: Dennis Foggia and Tatsuki Suzuki Rivacold Snipers: Andrea Migno and Alberto Surra SIC58: Lorenzo Fellon and Riccardo Rossi VisionTrack: Scott Ogden and Joshua Whatley Husqvarna Sterilgarda Max: John McPhee and Ayumu Sasaki Gas Gas Gas Gas Reel: Sergio Garcia and Izan Guevara CF Motorcycle CF Moto Prustel: Xavier Artigas and Carlos Tatay

How to watch MotoGP on TV

one more season, DAZN will be the operator in charge of broadcasting the motorcycling World Championship races live. The platform can be contracted independently (and followed through its applications in Smart TV, computers, mobile phones, tablets or other devices) or through Movistar+.

The transmissions will count in this season with the usual team of commentators (Ernst Riveras in the narration, accompanied by Izascun Ruiz, Natacha Alfageme, Carlos perezthe former pilots Alex Criville and Charles Czech and experts like Ricard Jove), in addition to the new addition of five-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo.

MotoGP race schedule

The schedules of most of the races, those that take place on European soil, will be the usual ones of the last seasons: 11.00 Moto3, 12.20 Moto2 and 14.00 MotoGP.

For the opening round in Qatar, as in most races outside Europe, the time structure changes. In Losail the races will take place at 15.00, 16.20 and 18.00, local time (two hours less in Spain).