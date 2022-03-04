Mutuals dedicate more than half a million of public money in detectives to follow sick employees

While Spanish political life has taken a radical turn in recent days due to an alleged case of surveillance and espionage, in economic life paying detectives with public money to follow recipients of benefits in case they are committing fraud is not at all striking; Moreover, it is a common practice. Only so far this year, the Administration has committed more than half a million euros to different research agencies with the task of watch, follow and record workers on leave, the unemployed and the self-employed without activity in case they are not complying with the conditions associated with the public aid they are receiving. Official calculations say that the expense pays off, because the money saved in undeserved subsidies is greater than that invested in research; detectives, meanwhile, complain of being poorly paid for work “necessary for the system.”

According to data from the State Contracting Platform, in these early stages of 2022 ten contracts have already been awarded for which seven detective companies are going to carry out over 1,600 inquiry tasks over the next two years to discover, for example, “if [el investigado] performs any work activity, employed or self-employed, or any other incompatible activity [con su prestación] (walking, weight bearing, limb or trunk movement, vehicle driving, etc)”, as described in the technical specifications of one of the contracts. The total amount awarded in these first two months of the year amounts to 524,167 euros.

In addition to the classic labor benefits (temporary disability, unemployment or cessation of activity -the “self-employed strike”-), investigators may be required to investigate other more specific aid: another of the specifications details that, in case of suspicion about any beneficiary of the childcare benefit minors affected by serious illness, the detective will verify, among other things, the “dedication of the parent to the direct, continuous and permanent care of the sick minor, during the hours of reduction of the working day and within the period in which he receives the benefit”. The contracts specify that the investigators’ inquiries must include graphic evidence: one reads that “the report [del detective] It will be accompanied by a graphic video report that will include all the material recorded and photographed (CD, DVD or USB) with sufficient quality to be able to identify the subject under investigation without any doubt”.

The results pay off

The contracting bodies for these services are mutual insurance companies, business associations that collaborate with Social Security in the management of certain benefits. They are private entities, but not for profit and -most importantly- manage public resources: the money they manage -therefore, the money used to pay for these research services- comes from social contributions paid by companies and workers. The use of detectives is widespread in the sector, although in these early stages of the year some mutual companies have been more active in promoting and awarding contracts, such as MC Mutual, Ibermutua or MAZ. None has wanted to respond to the requirements of this newspaper about this practice, and neither has the sectoral employers’ association, AMAT.

Social Security (which is the guardian of the mutuals) does respond, and its figures show that this investment of public money gives results: an analysis of 1,300 follow-ups that cost 900,000 euros allowed social services to save 28 million euros in benefits improperly charged, according to sources from this institution; that is, for each case almost 700 euros were invested and recovered more than 21,000. These sources maintain that detectives are used in “very specific cases, in which there are clear suspicions of fraud.”

The detectives protest

However, the investigators complain that the amounts paid by the mutuals for their investigations are very low and the deadlines set for the investigations are very short, and that forces them to do precariously a “necessary” jobaccording to Antonio Labrador, detective and first vice president of the Professional Association of Private Detectives of Spain (APDPE): “fraud is very large, with the health inspection and the Labor Inspectorate they are not enough to control it. If the system worked well, detectives would save the public treasury millions of euros by detecting false casualties and degrees of disability that do not correspond to reality,” he asserts.

The information given by the specifications sheds light on the conditions under which it is investigated. The “positive” follow-ups (in which fraud is detected) are paid better than the “negative” ones, because they allow achieving the objective of achieving a “saving for the Social Security assets of the costs that the benefits entail” that are enjoyed irregularly. Detectives who detect irregularities in sick leave due to professional contingencies (those originating from work) also earn more than those associated with common contingencies (illnesses or accidents not related to work), because the former have better conditions than the latter and so much cost more money to Social Security and the mutuals.

The problems, explains Labrador, are of money and time: “In the end, the mutuals always stay with the agency that makes the lowest economic offer, on competitive prices that are already unworthy: can an investigation be carried out for 300 euros, when it requires travel, personnel, hours of work and material resources? We are going to be serious, the work will not be rigorous. And sometimes they only authorize one day of investigation. How can we appear before a court to say that we have drawn certain conclusions, when with that time the results will be partial, at best? cases?” he asks. “This system does our sector a disservice, and the mutuals get a completely mediocre service for those prices,” he concludes.

Contracts awarded so far in 2022 to detective agencies reach 12 provinces: A Coruña, Albacete, Ciudad Real, Huesca, Balearic Islands, Lleida, Lugo, Madrid, Murcia, Navarra, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Seville, but a good part of those that are missing are on last year’s list: a search in the The State Transparency Portal shows for 2021 another 52 contracts awarded by different mutuals to detectives to detect cases of fraud in benefits through surveillance and monitoring, for a total amount of 506,389 euros.