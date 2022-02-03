Nadal, after making history: “To be the greatest it will take more than 21 Grand Slams”

Dozens and dozens of children, young people, from all corners of the world flutter, train, play, compete on the many tracks of the Rafael Nadal Academy, in Manacor. Nobody suspects that, on the indoor court where the recent winner of the Australian Open and already absolute record holder of Grand Slam, with 21 titles, a press conference is held to celebrate such an achievement. Nadal, of course, has entered through a back door and thanks everyone for their presence. He looks happy, physically impeccable and, above all, very proud of having achieved such a challenge. Needless to say, he insists again and again that “I knew when I traveled to Australia I was not among the favorites”.

Of course, put to get in shape, there is no one like Rafael Nadal. That’s why, when the time came, he felt not only “physically alive and happy, but also willing to grab the opportunity that the final offered me.” Needless to say, because they have been repeating it since he reached the peak of success, leaving only one rung below the no less mythical Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who “achieve the 22nd Grand Slam in Paris, the 23rd at Wimbledon, the 24 in the US, neither makes me sleepy nor drives me crazy. I’m going to repeat it, yes, I’m already happy, very happy, the way I am. I never thought of having a career like this. And, I guess both Djokovic and Federer must feel the same way I do.”

Feeling alive

Despite all this, Nadal, of course, who insisted more than once or twice that he wanted to be interpreted well (“that is, I want to be, at the end of my career, the one who treasures the most Grand Slam titles, but that does not means that I live, train and compete thinking about it all day, because it’s not like that”), he is convinced that to go down in history as the best “it will be necessary, I fear, to win more than 21 Grand Slam titles, as well that, as I feel alive, very alive, and my foot seems to hold up, I’m going to continue competing and training with enthusiasm to add more titles”.

They asked him, in a barrage of questions of which he did not reject any, if he would be excited if the airport of Son Sant Joan, in Palma, was renamed Rafa Nadal. “Is that what they say? I don’t know, I don’t know, I hear so many things, but if someone has thought about it, if those who decide those things want it to be that way and it has everyone’s approval, I don’t think it should be me who says no , But I have no idea. If it is positive for the island, go ahead.”

“Winning or losing is part of life. What motivates me the most is being able to continue competing at the highest level at my age” Rafa Nadal / Australian Open Winner

Asked how it felt to get the victory point against Daniil Medvedev. “In those moments you don’t think, you are in a moment of concentration, tension, nerves and exhaustion. But at the same time, being in the situation that I was in was an incredible gift. I was nervous before the final because something important was at stake. Other years I have come prepared, but this year, no. I have had many problems, injury, I had the Covid and, truthfully, it has been the most unexpected triumph. I have played with self-confidence, with maximum enthusiasm and with joy. I’ve played infinitely better than I and anyone on my team thought.”

happy with the public

Nadal said that he will rest for a few days and that there will be no special celebration “because the atmosphere for parties is not yet there.” Of course, he said that, perhaps, the next tournaments are Acapulco and Indian Wells. And, in that sense, the Mallorcan showed his satisfaction with the fact that “the presence of the public has been something that all of us needed. Melbourne has made me feel, in that sense, wonderfully. The public has always been impressive and, on a personal level, I have an unforgettable experience. I have been able to enjoy sport at the highest level, which, a few weeks ago, was unimaginable for me and mine. I have returned to training and competing at the highest level, for four weeks, against the best players and that is wonderful and very rewarding. I was gaining confidence to achieve my goals that, in the end, have been the maximum possible”.

needless to say Nadal confirmed that the pressure was growing as he went through the rounds. “Of course when you get into the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam, Despite the fact that you come from where you come from, you have a story behind it, a statistic, people see you playing well and begin to think that you can win the tournament. I saw myself prepared to compete, because I looked good. But it is a different pressure than at other times, the pressure was whether he could hold out physically and tennis-wise. As the tournament progresses the pressure increases because you see chances of success”.

“What is my ceiling? No idea! A few weeks ago I only dreamed of being able to continue playing tennis”

Y Nadal told the end. “I felt the nerves, not the pressure, in the hours leading up to the final. The beginning was bad, although he did not play badly. Hard moments because the game is going down the wrong path. In the first set, Medvedev It was better; in the second I did not feel inferior to him, but physically there was nothing left over. That second set was very important, both physically and mentally. When I lose, it is a very hard blow because I lost many opportunities. In the end I continued, but the circumstances allowed me to get into the game. Tennis, sorry, the way of counting in tennis allows you that, if you don’t go too far, I don’t know 4-1, you always have options to return to the match. And that’s what I did in the third manga. What you want is not to let yourself go and not lose concentration because at the slightest mistake you go out. Australia has a special meaning because in my career it is the tournament where I have suffered the most. At my age, having won my second title there is very important. When I won the third, everything started to change.”

21 Grand Slams

And, of course, we come to Grand Slam 21, sorry, to the collection, to the showcase, to the record. “I repeat, I traveled to Melbourne without thinking about winning the 21st. I hadn’t played for six months. I win the first tournament in Melbourne, I play the final more or less well and it’s a step forward. From then on, there are several key moments, with training sessions with the best players in the world, I play them one on one, and in the third game against Khachanov I take an important step. It is a great first challenge and I overcome it with very good feelings. I plant myself in eighths and you start to breathe a little differently. Then you know that everything is very difficult, but my feelings were very good”.

Nadal remembered, of course, the hard process until reaching Australia. Good days, bad days, horrible days, but always, always, “enter this track where we are doing the press conference with a good attitude, wanting to prepare and, in the end, the result has been seen. Yes, yes, you always have to have enthusiasm and believe, of course!, in everything in life. It’s about adding each day, not subtracting.”

And, of course, the world tennis star repeated again that “what keeps me alive, motivated, training and competing with enthusiasm is that I do what I like the most, which is playing tennis. I enjoy what I do, although I know it has an expiration date. I know it’s not forever, but as long as I have the ability to continue enjoying myself, that’s my hope. Winning and losing is part of our lives, but continuing to compete at my age, in the best stadiums in the world against the best tennis players in the world, is what excites and motivates me”.

Nadal returned, as always, as is usual for him, to thank his family and the team he leads Carles Moya all the support and help you get from them. “It is not a team, it is almost my other family. It’s not just the professionals who work with me, it’s the colleagues and friends who, in the end, is what counts, especially in the toughest times, like the last five months, what you need is a helping hand and there they are always them”.

“The tennis way of counting allows you that, if you don’t go 4-1 away, you always have an opportunity to get into the match again”

On the countdown or forward, on the 21 titles collected, Nadal repeated that he does not know where his ceiling is, nor does he consider it, he does not need it. “I have no idea what my ceiling is. Recently he signed only to be able to continue playing tennis. My way of seeing it has not changed. I repeat, of course, at the end of my career, I would like to be the one with the most Grand Slam titles, but that doesn’t obsess me about not being one. I don’t think 21 is enough to end up having the most. The future will tell, but I feel super lucky in life. I understand the debate about who is the best because it generates fans, but I live it in a different way. I make my way. I continue with my roadmap and if that allows me to continue, perfect”.

Nadal is convinced that his life does not change with 21, 22 or 23 Grand Slam titles. “I am lucky and what I want is to continue enjoying the competition”. Asked if he plans to dose himself due to the injury to the scaphoid in his left foot, he said: “Dose me more? If I dose myself more, I will stop being a tennis player. I cannot play less than I have played in the last two years. On the contrary, what I want is to play more if I feel good physically”.