Nadal announces his incorporation into the NFT world

The Majorcan tennis player, Rafa Nadal, has announced on his social networks a collaboration with Autograph, a platform specialized in creating non-fungible tokens (NFTs) world famous athletes. “Thanks to the fans and everyone who has supported me. Now I want to bring you closer to my game and my world in a way that has never been done before… There are more things to do with Autograph”, wrote the man from Manaco to announce the agreement.

Nadal’s collection, which is not yet active, will be added to those of sports legends such as Usain Bolt, Tiger Woods, Tom Brady, Naomi Osaka, Rob Gronkowski or Simone Bileswhere you can buy your limited autographs Y pieces of art related to your sporting activity that give access to exclusive content and experiences related to these icons.

What is an NFT?: NFT, short for Non-Fungible Token, is a technology based on ‘blockchain‘ that guarantees the authenticity of a file in digital format as a work of art, as well as who owns it. an NFT it can be bought or sold like any other property but it only exists in the digital environment, not attached to a physical form (usually). Difference between expendable and non-expendable assets: ToA fungible asset is something that can be easily exchanged. For example, a 10 euro note can be exchanged for two 5 euros and they will have the same value. But that is not the case with non-expendable assets, as they have unique properties that prevent their exchange. A work of art is a typical example that can be used as a non-expendable asset, for example Las Meninas by Velázquez. We can take photos of the painting, we can print posters, create t-shirts, edit buttons, produce stamps, generate postcards or even paint very good fakes, but there is only one original painting.

NFTs in sport

The NFT and blockchain world is increasingly present in Sports world. Last September, LaLiga and Sorare signed an agreement to create digital cards of the players of your favorite teams, such as those of Real Mallorca.

Each footballer has different cards that vary in scarcity, the more exclusive the digital card of a player, the higher its price will be.