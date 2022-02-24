Napoli-Barça: Schedule and where to watch today’s match of the Europa League

It is the best time of the season for the barca. After nine consecutive games without defeat in the league and having displayed good football against the Neapolitans in the first leg, the azulgranas step on the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on the second leg of the Europa League round of 32 with maximum confidence. in front of those of Spalletti who will become strong in their fiefdom after failing to win this weekend in A series.

those of Xavi They arrive in a good moment of form after beating Valencia convincingly at the Mestalla. Unleashed in football and on the offensive side, the Catalans want to extend this streak in the match against Napoli. This morning the Catalan coach has announced the call in which the absences of Memphis, Lenglet, Umtiti, Sergi Roberto, Alejandro Balde and Ansu Fati stand out due to injury and Alves for not being registered.

The Naples arrives in bad dynamics after two consecutive games without knowing the victory in A series. While it is true that the point before the Inter was positive, letting go of two against the Cagliari Last weekend was not what was expected. Luciano Spallettiin addition, has seen how the casualties of Politano and Lobotka is added that of Di Lorenzo.

Where to watch Napoli in the Europa League

The match corresponding to the return of round of 32 of the Europa League Come in Napoli and Barca of this Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 21.00 hours in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium can be followed live via Movistar Champions League. THE NEWSPAPER will track online.