NATO warns that Russia has carried out the largest military deployment since the cold war

Russia has moved andin the last days about 30,000 soldiers combat and modern weapons to Belarusthe Moscow’s largest military deployment in the country since the end of the Cold WarNATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

The deployment includes Speznaz special operations forcestoSU-35 fighter planes, dual-capacity Iskander missiles ysS-400 air defense systemshas specified.

“All of this will be combined with Russia’s annual nuclear force exercise,” he added. The term dual-capacity, which Stoltenberg used for the Iskander missiles, is used to describe the weapons intended for conventional and nuclear warfare.

In addition, Stoltenberg has warned that this deployment is “combined” with the Russia’s annual nuclear exercise scheduled for February. Between February 10 and 20, Moscow and Minsk have agreed to hold joint military exercises.

Request to lower the voltage

The Allied Secretary General spoke in a statement to the press after meeting with the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovacevski. “The NATO continues to ask Russia to de-escalate. Any further Russian aggression would have severe consequences and carry a heavy price,” he warned.

The Norwegian politician assured that the Atlantic Alliance is willing to engage in a “significant dialogue” with Moscow and that it has already sent written proposals to Russia. “The allies are ready to address NATO-Russia relations, how to reduce risks and increase transparency, and arms control and non-proliferation,” she explained.

In any case, he made it clear that the NATO “will not compromise fundamental principles”, and referred specifically to the “right of each country to choose its own path” and “NATO’s ability to protect and defend all allies”. “We are committed to finding a political solution to the crisis, but we have to be prepared for the worst,” he added.

Stoltenberg He also referred to the announcement on Wednesday by the United States that it will deploy 3,000 additional troops in Germany, Poland and Romania in the face of the Russian threat.

“It’s a powerful sign of US commitment and adds to other recent US contributions to our shared security,” he said, referring to the fact that he has also put a strike group of aircraft carriers under NATO command in the Mediterranean as it has provided 8,500 highly-ready troops for the Alliance Response Force.

Stoltenberg recalled that they have already put the NATO Response Force and is considering the deployment of additional battalions in the southeastern part of the Alliance. Likewise, he welcomed recent Allied offers to improve NATO’s deterrence and defense “with more troops, more ships and more planes.”

“NATO unites Europe and North America to deal with the current crisis. We are strong, we are determined and united in our response,” she concluded.