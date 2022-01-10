New sanctions against Nicaragua for authoritarian drift in the country

The EU and the US have decreed new sanctions

The European blacklist is extended to 21 people implicated in the spiral of political violence

NNew sanctions shake the circle of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, by authoritarian drift in the country. The European Union has extended the penalties to the president’s children while U.S announced this Monday new economic sanctions against six positions of the Government of Nicaragua, and vetoed the entry into its territory of 116 people who it considers “accomplices in undermining democracy” in Nicaragua, hours before President Daniel Ortega began his fifth term.

The restrictions, which affect, among others, the Nicaraguan Defense Minister, Rosa Adelina Barahona, are imposed in coordination with the European Union (EU), which also approved new sanctions against Ortega’s daughter and son and against others five people close to their government. The new round of sanctions comes after Spain led, within the EU, the process to redouble the measures against Ortega after the general elections of November 7 that the bloc considered fraudulent and which revealed the persecution against any critical voice in the country.

Thus, the EU extends the restrictions to enter the bloc and freezes its assets in Europe to two of Ortega’s children and his wife and also vice president, Rosario Murillo, Camila Ortega and Laureano Ortega, who act as presidential advisers and to whom he attributes propaganda maneuvers during the elections as well as supporting the arbitrary and illegal imprisonment of presidential candidates and student leaders.

“President Ortega is going to be invested today for a new presidential term, but the predetermined elections that he designed on November 7 do not grant him a new democratic mandate, only free and fair elections can do so, “the US Secretary of State said in the same line in a statement. Antony blinken. These new warnings still do not directly affect Ortega, but they are increasingly tightening the circle around him.

Economic sanctions

On the one hand, the US Treasury Department announced economic sanctions against three charges of the Central American country’s military apparatus, two directives from the Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and Postal Services (Telcor), and another from the Nicaraguan Company of Mines (Eniminas).

These sanctions affect the Minister of Defense, Rosa Adelina Barahona; Brigadier General Bayardo de Jesús Pulido Ortiz, who occupies the third highest rank in the hierarchy in the country’s military system; and the Chief of Staff of the Nicaraguan Army, Bayardo Ramón Rodríguez Ruiz.

The Treasury sanctions them for the “state acts of violence” against the political opposition and the demonstrations, which have left, it says, more than 300 dead, 2,000 injured and the imprisonment of “hundreds of political and civil society actors.”

In the case of the CEO and Deputy CEO of Telcor –Nahima Janett Díaz Flores and Celina Delgado Castellón, respectively-, the Treasury penalizes them for “misinformation and persecution of independent media.”

According to the statement, Telcor “suspended the operating license of the Channel 21“after its director” denounced anomalies in the electoral process, “and also operated more than a thousand accounts on social networks to” spread negative propaganda about the opposition. “

Responsibility for elections

In addition, the punitive measures affect the president of the Supreme Electoral Council as the ultimate responsible for the preparation, celebration and certification of the November elections and to other individuals related to the organization of elections that took place in a climate of harassment and without the minimum democratic conditions.

Likewise, the European bloc has imposed sanctions against Nicaraguan National Police for the repression of the opposition to the regime and accuses it of “inflicting degrading treatment, including physical and psychological torture” on illegally detained persons.

With these measures, the EU extends sanctions to 21 people implicated in the spiral of political violence and fraudulent elections in the authoritarian drift that Nicaragua is experiencing. Last December, the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, rejected an economic response by pointing out that the commercial flow with Managua is scarce and would only make life difficult for Nicaraguan workers in the affected sectors.