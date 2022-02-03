New Zealand will gradually open its international border

The government of Jacinda Ardern designs a plan that will conclude in October to continue protecting its population against the coronavirus

New Zealand will start opening its international bordersclosed since March 2020, starting at the end of the month and in a five-stage plan that will end in October, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday. This plan starts on February 28 between nationals and residents -as well as some Australians- with vaccination with the full schedule and who must undergo a test to detect covid-19 upon arrival; as well as a ten-day home isolation. Persons who have not been vaccinated or completed inoculation will continue to be subject to strict 14-day quarantine regimes in government facilities.

As of April 14, foreign workers whose salary exceeds the New Zealand average wage – 8,581 New Zealand dollars (5,679 US dollars or 5,028 euros) of how much – as well as temporary workers, will be able to travel to the oceanic country, and almost a month later They will be able to do about 5,000 foreign students and other holders of specific visas. The reopening for Australian tourists and countries that do not require a visa will take place in Julywhile the rest of foreigners with any type of visa will be able to do so on an undetermined date in October 2022.

The Government of Jacinda Ardern, which applied one of the harshest policies of confinement and closure of international borders in the world due to the pandemic, had planned to open to the world on January 17, but the irruption of the omicron variant in the country disrupted these plans. This delay allowed “to give us the opportunity to push the booster doses, an opportunity that most other countries have never had. And a chance for New Zealanders to take a breather after a tough year and prepare for the next phase” , indicated the president.

Since the start of the pandemic, New Zealand limited the repatriation of its citizens by establishing strict quotas in the quarantine centers, something that has earned the Ardern government numerous criticisms. “With the government quarantine centers, not everyone could return home at any time, but this also allowed covid-19 not to enter as it pleased,” Ardern defended at a press conference in Auckland on Thursday.

According to official data, 94% of the target population in New Zealand has received the full course of the covid-19 vaccine, while 92% of the demographic segment over 18 years of age will have the booster dose by the end of the month. The oceanic country, whose government was applauded for confining the population with few cases of covid-19 before the outbreak of the contagious omicron variant, accumulates more than 17,000 infections, including more than 1,000 active cases and 53 deaths since the start of the pandemic.